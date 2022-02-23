BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 20 Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer Posts till 16 March

BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited, Pashan, Pune has invited online applications for the 20 Project Engineer-I, Trainee Engineer-I Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 16 March 2022. Candidates who possess B.E/ B.Tech (Engineering) degree are eligible to apply for these posts.

A total number of 20 Posts has been notified. Out of 20 Posts, 12 Posts are of Project Engineers and 08 posts are of Trainee Engineers. It is to be noted, the recruitment will be done on a short term basis.

It is an honor to be a part of an organization like BHEL. So without doing any delay, apply for these posts, if you fulfill all eligibility criteria laid by the organization.

Here you can check eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, and other details.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Notification Important Dates:

Last Date for the online application process: 16 March 2022

BEL Recruitment 2022 Notification Vacancy Details:

Project Engineers- 12 Posts

Trainee Engineers- 8 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2022 Notification Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have completed full-time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute /University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering are eligible to apply for the post.

Minimum percentage of marks qualifying examination (aggregate of all semesters/years):

General, OBC, EWS candidates: 55% and above

SC / ST / PwBD candidates: Pass Class

Post qualification Experience (as on 01.02.2022)

Minimum of 2 years of post-qualification relevant industry experience is mandatory to apply for the post of Project Engineer – I

Please keep in mind, Academic / Teaching experience will not be considered.

One year of completed apprenticeship training will be considered as experience.

Job Responsibilities:

The candidate may be posted in one of the following areas:

Production activities like PPC, Assembly, Functional Testing, ATP Testing including

Environmental Testing, Customer handling & Product Support, Quality Control Activities, Development & Engineering – Designing of various parts / Assembly of systems & subsystems, making drawings, simulation, and design validation activity.

Material Management – Managing the procurement and supply chain.

Minimum 02 years post qualification work experience in one or more areas mentioned above.

For more details, regarding Educational qualifications and Job Responsibilities, please click on below notification link.

Selection Process:

As per the notification, the selection will be through Written Test and Interview at Pune. Call letters will be sent to the e-mail IDs of eligible candidates for attending the Written Test. Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview based on their performance in the written test. The date of the written test will be intimated by e-mail in due course. The written test will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions from engineering subjects in respective disciplines/specializations and General Aptitude. The assessment weightage will be 85% for written tests and 15% for interviews.

All candidates who meet the stipulated eligibility criteria shall be called for the written test. A category-wise list will be drawn and normally in each category, candidates in the ratio of 1:5 in the order of merit based on the performance in the written test shall be called for the Interview. If in a particular category, the number of eligible candidates is less than the the ratio of 1:5, all the candidates who have passed the written test, shall be called for the interview. Provisional appointment orders will be issued to the selected candidates by email.

Official Notification

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022:

Candidates meeting who meets the criteria will have to send the following documents to email contengr-1@bel.co.in mentioning the post for which he/she is applying.

Scanned Copy of filled-in Application (PDF Format Only)

Personal Data in Excel file as per given format (.xls/.xlxs Format only)

Blank Application form and Personal Data Excel file format is available on the BEL website.

After sending the e-mail, candidates are required (mandatory) to send a hard copy of the duly filled in application form & Personal Data Excel file print out & Demand Draft along with the following self-attested photocopies of the documents immediately by Speed Post to Sr. Dy. General Manager (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, N.D.A.Road, Pashan, Pune. Dy. General Manager (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, Pashan, Pune, Maharashtra 411021 to reach it on or before 16 March 2022. Any Hard Copy Application received after 16 March 2022 will not be considered for the selection process.