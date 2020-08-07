BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 32 Posts in Govt. Engineering Colleges, Apply @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check PDF

BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 in Govt. Engineering Colleges: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the 32 Principal Posts in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar against Advt. No. 15/2020. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode from 10 August 2020. Last date for the online registration for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 is 08 September 2020.



Notification Details for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020:

Advt. No: 15/2020

Important Dates for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Registration Dates: 10 to 26 August 2020

Last date for remitting online application fee: 01 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 08 September 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 15 September 2020

Vacancy Details for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Principal-32 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Ph.D Degree and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor/s or

Master's level in the relevant Branch (Engineering technology related branch).

Minimum 15 years of experience in Teaching/Research/ Industiy, out of which at

least 3 years shall be at the post equivalent to that of Professor.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts

Age Limit for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Notification (As on 01 August 2020)

Minimum-37 Years.

Salary for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Rs. 1,44,200.00+ 6750/-

BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF

How to apply for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply from 10 August 2020 to 08 September 2020. Candidates should note that after submission of the online applications, it is essential to submit the hard copy of the application to the office of Bihar Public Service Commission latest by 15 September 2020. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF Hyperlink given in the article for more details regarding the BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Notification.