CAT 2020 Registration: IIM Indore to begin Application Process from August 2020

CAT 2020 Registration: IIM Indore is the official CAT 2020 exam organising body and the CAT notification is also expected to be out soon . The CAT 2020 registration is expected to commence from the 1st week of August 2020. Professor Harshal Lowalekar, the official CAT 2020 convener appointed by IIM Indore says that the institute will be conducting the exam successfully despite of all the challenges being posed by the spread of Coronavirus in the year 2020.

In this article, find out all about the CAT application process, CAT application fee, mode of fee payment and many more details related to CAT 2020 registration. Last year, in 2019, IIM Kozhikode conducted the CAT exam.

To register for the CAT exam, candidates need to visit the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the CAT exam by filling the online CAT application form. However, before applying for the exam, do read the CAT eligibility criteria carefully. Candidates are also required to pay CAT application fee through online mode.

CAT exam is conducted for admission to postgraduate courses i.e. MBA/PGDM offered by the IIMs. There are other non-IIM institutes that accept CAT score for admission to MBA courses. You can apply for the non-IIMs through iimcat.ac.in. Here are the instructions that will help you during the CAT registration process. Read them carefully to apply for the MBA entrance exam:

CAT 2020 Registration Process

IIM Indore plans to open the registration window in 1st week of August 2020. Before registering for the CAT exam, candidates have to register to generate a User ID and Password. CAT User ID is an important element using which candidates will be able to register for the CAT exam, make fee payment, download the CAT admit card.

Generally, the CAT registration form is expected to be a single document divided in 5 pages. Applicants would be required to provide their personal details in the 1st part of CAT registration form. The 2nd part will be about academic information, so if this year, the CAT registration form followed the same pattern, keep the documents ready to fill the marks scored in the 10th, 12th and graduation. The 3rd part is generally about work experience and finally aspirants are required to choose programmes and IIMs in the order of their preference.

CAT 2020: Exam Registration Guide

The CAT website i.e. iimcat.ac.in is made available for the purpose of exam registration. The exam conducting body i.e. IIM Indore will release a CAT 2020 registration guide and video with an objective to aid the candidates in understanding how to fill the form and make fee payment. Before you register for the CAT exam, it is recommended that ‘do watch the video and read the registration guide’ which talks about the forms that you would need at the time of CAT exam registration. Any discrepancy at the time of registration can cost you re-registration and payment of fee again. This process might seem time taking but would help you avoid blunders during registration.

How to Register for CAT 2020

Read the instructions mentioned below before you fill the CAT application form:

Before filling CAT application form

Here are a few instructions that you must keep in mind before getting registered for the CAT entrance exam.

1) The registration process begins with the 'New Candidate Registration' where you will receive a new User ID and Password to apply for the CAT exam.

2) You will receive the CAT User ID on your registered email address and Password on your registered mobile number (via SMS). Fill the online CAT application form using the registered CAT User ID and Password.

3) Provide correct information pertaining to Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Email Address. Double check before submitting the CAT application form because these information cannot be changed at a later stage when the CAT application correction window is opened.

1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT i.e. iimcat.ac.in

2. Click on the 'Registered Candidate Login' option which is provided on the right side of the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to another window.

4. Provide your generated CAT User ID and Password to fill the CAT application form

5. Create your Profile with true and correct information. In the CAT application form, there are five windows in which details such as: Personal Details, Academic qualifications, Work Experience, Programmes, Test City of preference, are to be filled.

6. Submit the CAT Application form after providing all the necessary details.

7. The final step is to make online payment through Net banking/Credit card/Debit card. The CAT 2019 application fee payment partners are Bill Desk and PayU. The fee payment window will appear like this:

CAT Exam Application fees

Another crucial aspect of CAT registration is the CAT Application fee. Te good news is that the CAT registration fee remains same this year. IIM Kozhikode has not raised the CAT application fee:

Category Registration Fee(s) in 2019 General / NC-OBC Rs. 1900/- SC/ST /PWD (DA) Rs. 950/-

In 2017, IIM Lucknow decided the CAT application fee to be Rs. 1800/- in comparison to the CAT registration fee that was to be paid in 2016. For the other reserved category aspirants the application fee for CAT exams was Rs. 900/- only.

CAT exam conducting body has also stated that once the fee is paid, it will not be refunded under any circumstances. So, candidates are advised to fill the CAT registration form carefully.

Perks for Women Candidates

In 2019, CAT MBA entrance exam was conducted in 156 test cities and the female candidates got an opportunity to take the test in their domicile city. This move is aimed at encouraging the female candidates take the test eagerly and would also invite more participation from both the genders without a bias.

This perk is also aimed at enhancing the gender diversity in the IIMs. It is expected that after this announcement the absentee ratio among the female candidates to take the exam will gradually reduce. When the first time this initiative commenced in 2015, it became a hit and an increase in the attendance of females was quite evident.

For other candidates, CAT will provide an opportunity to choose up to 4 test centers depending upon the convenience of the candidate. The final decision to allot the test center is reserved with the exam conducting body i.e. IIM Calcutta.

Rectification of errors in CAT Registration form

Caution! Once you press the ‘SUBMIT button’ after filling all the details, you will not be able to make any changes in the CAT application form. Rectification of errors is not welcomed so it is advisable that you double check the filled in information or else you might end up re-registering and paying application fee. Do not submit your CAT registration form unless you are sure of all the details put in the form.

For further assistance, candidates can contact at the CAT helpdesk in cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in and can also use the toll-free no. - 18002090830.

