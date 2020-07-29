CAT 2020 Test Centers / Exam Centers: Updated List of State-wise Test Cities

CAT Test Centers: IIM Indore will soon announce the list of test centers after the announcement of official CAT notification. Last year, CAT Exam was conducted in 156 test cities by IIM Kozhikode. Considering the popularity of the exam, more and more cities are getting added to the list of CAT test centers to let the CAT aspirants gain accessibility to appear in the MBA Entrance test. From 136 CAT test centers in 2015, at present the list has reached to 156 CAT Exam cities. The intent behind the gradual expansion of CAT Exam test cities is aimed at making India’s biggest B-school entrance test more accessible to the MBA aspirants from tier 2 and smaller towns.

Read the list of CAT 2019 test centers unless the fresh list is announced by IIM-I and know whether your city has the bring chance to make it to the list of CAT Test centers.

CAT Test Centres: Cities Added and Scrapped

Find out the list of CAT test centers that were scrapped and added in 2019. It is important for you to know if the CAT exam will be organised in your city. Depending upon the vicinity and the availability of the test center near your city, you can choose the CAT test center while filling the CAT application form. Depending upon the choice that you provided during the CAT registration process, test venue will be allocated to you. Here is all about the CAT test centers and cities:

1. Candidates of Andhra Pradesh have a reason to rejoice. A new city namely Vizianagaram has been added to CAT Andhra Pradesh Test Centers.

2. Even candidates of Assam domicile can apply for two new CAT test centers. Cities namely Jorhat and Tezpur have made it to the CAT Assam Test Centers.

3. In Bihar, Purnea, that was earlier a part of CAT exam centers, has been dropped, however, three new cities namely Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga have been added to CAT Bihar Test Centers.

4. Aspirants residing in Chandigarh have got one more choice for their convenience i.e. Mohali.

5. Being a bigger state in terms of area, Chhattisgarh has also got one more test venue named Bilaspur. Candidates can apply to Bilaspur CAT test center as well.

6. Candidates of Delhi residing in the Delhi-NCR region need not travel a long way. CAT Delhi Test Centers include cities namely Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Meerut. It should be noted that Faridabad and Gurgaon were earlier included in the list of Haryana Test Centers.

7. Two test centers from Goa have been dropped this year named Madgaon and Panaji. However, the CAT 2019 exam will be conducted in Mapusa for the candidates.

8. CAT Gujarat Test centers have got one more test city named Mehsana.

9. A little change has been introduced in the list of CAT Haryana test centers. Cities namely Bahadurgarh, Palwal, and Sonipat have been dropped. In replacement, Karnal and Kurushetra made it to the list of CAT 2019 test centers

10. For the Himachal Pradesh CAT aspirants, Waknaghat, that was earlier included in the list, has been removed from this year onwards.

11. On similar lines, candidates of Jammu and Kashmir can only apply to Jammu test centers. Samba has been dropped from the list.

12. Jharkhand aspirants can now apply to Hazaribagh test venue from this year onwards. Bokaro; Dhanbad; Jamshedpur; Ranchi are still a part of CAT test centers.

13. In Karnataka, another city named Shivamogga (Shimoga) has been added to the list of CAT Karnataka test centers.

14. For the candidates of Kerala, cities namely Malappuram, Kasaragod have been dropped. Instead, cities namely Kannur, and Kottayam have made it to CAT test centers.

15. Madhya Pradesh has got Satna and Ujjain apart from Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, and Sagar in the list of CAT 2019 exam centers.

16. Two more test cities have been added for the CAT aspirants of Maharashtra. Palghar, and Vasai have been included in the list of CAT test centers.

17. Cities named Baranbaki, and Mathura have been dropped from the list for the candidates of Uttar Pradesh, whereas Aligarh, Jhansi, and Moradabad have been added to this list. Cities namely Greater Noida and Noida have been shifted under the Delhi-NCR region.

CAT Test Cities for Delhi NCR Candidates

CAT aspirants residing in Delhi NCR regions can choose one of the following 8 test cities mentioned in the list of the CAT test centers:

1. Delhi

2. Faridabad

3. Gurugram

4. Ghaziabad

5. Greater Noida

6. Meerut

7. New Delhi

8. Noida

CAT Test Centers - Many small towns included

Another significant development with regards to CAT 2019 test cities is that a few small towns and cities have been excluded from the list, and many new small towns and tier 2 cities are added this year. This was done with intent to bring the test centers closer to the aspirants and make the country’s biggest B-school admission test more accessible to interested candidates. The new test cities added to the CAT 2019 test center have been highlighted for you to identify in an instant. Take a look at state-wise list of CAT exam centers:

State Test Cities Andaman & Nicobar Islands Port Blair Andhra Pradesh Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar Aurangabad-Bihar, Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna Chandigarh Chandigarh, Mohali Chhattisgarh Bhilai; Raipur, Bilaspur Delhi Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Meerut, New Delhi, Noida Goa Mapusa Gujarat Ahmedabad; Anand; Gandhinagar; Rajkot; Surat; Vadodara, Mehsana Haryana Ambala; Hisar; Karnal; Panipath; Rohtak; Kurushetra Himachal Pradesh Simla Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Jharkhand Bokaro; Dhanbad; Jamshedpur; Ranchi, Hazaribagh Karnataka Bengaluru; Belagavi (Belgaum); Dharwad; Kalaburagi(Gulbarga); Hubballi; Mangaluru(Mangalore); Mysuru(Mysore); Udupi, Shivamogga(Shimoga) Kerala Ernakulam; Kollam; Kozhikode; Thrissur; Trivandrum, Kannur, Kottayam Madhya Pradesh Bhopal; Gwalior; Indore; Jabalpur; Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Ahmednagar; Amravati; Aurangabad; Jalgaon; Kolhapur; Mumbai, Navi Mumbai; Nagpur; Nanded; Nashik; Pune; Raigad; Satara; Solapur; Thane; Ulhasnagar; Palghar, Vasai Meghalaya Shillong Mizoram Aizwal Nagaland Kohima Odisha Balasore; Berhampur; Bhubaneswar; Cuttack; Dhenkanal; Sambalpur; Rourkela Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Bhatinda; Jalandhar; Ludhiana; Pathankot; Patiala; Sangrur, Amritsar Rajasthan Ajmer; Alwar; Jaipur; Jodhpur; Kota; Sikar; Udaipur, Bikaner Tamil Nadu Chennai; Coimbatore; Madurai; Tiruchirappalli; Tirunelvelli, Trichy, Vellore, Salem Telangana Hyderabad; Karim Nagar; Warangal Uttar Pradesh Agra; Allahabad; Bareilly; Ghaziabad; Gorakhpur; Kanpur; Lucknow; Meerut; Muzaffarnagar; Varanasi; Aligarh, Jhansi, Moradabad Uttarakhand Dehradun; Roorkee, Haldwani West Bengal Asansol; Bankura; Burdwan; Durgapur; Hooghly; Kalyani; Kolkata; Siliguri

The changes implemented in CAT Test cities will surely attract aspirants from the tier-2 and tier-3 cities to seek admission in the CAT entrance test.

For more information about CAT Exam, stay tuned with jagranjosh.com and do not miss out on any important news and do not miss out on any other important update.