CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check New Sample Paper, Revised CBSE Syllabus & Other Important Resources for Economics

CBSE: Check the latest CBSE 12th Economics sample paper, revised CBSE syllabus & other essential resources for preparation of CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2021 which is scheduled for 25th May 2021. Economics is considered as a tough subject & students usually feel difficulty while revising Economics subject. In Economics, the selective study from the latest sample papers, new syllabus & previous year papers is extremely important. Students can analyse five to ten year papers of Economics & check important concepts from which problems have been frequently asked. The links to download these essential resources are given in the table below.

Also Check:

⇛ CBSE 10th & 12th Date Sheet 2021 Released: Download PDF Now!

With these links, one can get all CBSE 12th Economics related resources. Besides these resources, Class 12 Economics NCERT textbooks are also essential for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 12th Economics board exam 2021. Students are also advised to practice all the problems & solved examples given in the NCERT textbook.

Jagranjosh.com has also provided important resources for other subjects. Resources like previous year Economics question papers, latest CBSE sample papers, study notes, model answer sheets, important questions etc.

You can also get important videos from the YouTube channel of Jagran Josh. These videos are also available at jagranjosh.com. In addition to resources for preparation of Economics, one can also check strategies & tips for exam preparation. Students are advised to pay attention to the deleted CBSE Syllabus. Questions based only on the revised CBSE 12th Economics Syllabus 2020-21 are expected in the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 12 English: Formats for Report Writing, Note Making & Tips