CBSE Class 10 Home Science Board Exam 2023 on March 6: Check Last minute Revision Tips

Last Minute Revision Tips for CBSE Class 10 Home Science Board Exam 2023: Home Science board exam for class 10th board exam students in CBSE Board is scheduled to be conducted on Monday. Check this article to know how to score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Home Science board exam 2023.

Score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Home Science Board Exam 2023: Home Science paper for class 10th students of CBSE Board is scheduled to be held on March 6, 2023. It is an essential subject for students because it is not just simple to study but also a scoring paper. In this article, we have compiled important subject revision tips for the candidates going to appear in CBSE Class 10 Home Science board exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Home Science board exam will be conducted for 70 marks and 3 hours time will be given to attempt the paper.

The Exam Timing for the paper will be from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Board Exam Question Paper Structure

(1) There will be 35 questions in all. All questions are compulsory

(2) There will be three sections: Section A, Section B, and Section C.

(3) Section A will contain eighteen MCQ of 1 mark each.

(4) Section B will contain seven questions of two marks each and four questions of three marks each.

(5) Section C will contain three questions of four marks each and two questions of 5 marks each.

(6) Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Board Exam 2023 Last-Minute Revision Tips

These exam preparation tips will help you in the last-minute preparation.

Tip 1: Check the Syllabus.

Check CBSE Class 10 Home Science syllabus fully or else you might miss an essential topic for scoring good marks.

Check CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2022-23

Tip 2: Go through NCERT, thoroughly.

NCERT is the BEST Reference Book. Therefore, you must go through the complete NCERT Textbook once.

Tip 3: Solve CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Question Paper

Solve CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Question Paper and refer to its marking scheme because it will help you anticipate different kinds of questions and you will be able to understand how to write answers in order to get full marks.

Check CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2022-23