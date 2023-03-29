CBSE Class 12 History Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 History Paper Analysis 2023: Get the complete question paper analysis from today’s CBSE 12th History examination and also find the direct link to check and download the question paper PDF and answer key here.

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Paper Analysis 2023: On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, CBSE board conducted 12th class History board exam 2022-23 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam was for 80 marks and students had 3 hours to attempt the paper. The students were required to attempt a total of 34 questions which were divided into 5 sections. For most of the students who wrote the CBSE Class 12 History exam today, the question paper was easy, well-balanced, from the prescribed curriculum but lengthy. We have shared below the detailed paper analysis for the CBSE History Exam 2023. Here, you can check the review of the question paper shared by students and the feedback of teachers and subject experts as well. You can also download the CBSE Class 12 History Question Papers in PDF here and check the CBSE Class 12 History 2023 Answer key.

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject History Exam Date March 29, 2023 Exam Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty Level Medium

CBSE Class 12 History Paper Review 2023

A majority of the students we talked to mentioned that the question paper was average and questions were well-distributed according to the unit-wise weightage prescribed by the board but felt lengthy.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s History Exam

Section A: Questions 1 to 21 - MCQs, 1 mark each.

Section B: Questions 22 to 27 - Short Answer Type Questions, 3 marks each.

Section C: Questions 28 to 30 - Long Answer Type Questions, 8 marks each.

Section D: Questions 31 to 33 - Source based questions (three sub questions), 4 marks each.

Section-E - Questions 34 - Map based, 5 marks.

Section-wise Class 12 History Exam Review:

MCQs were mostly simple but not too direct from the books.

Short Answer Type Questions were not too lengthy and could easily be justified in the given word limit.

Long Answer Type Questions needed some thinking and required a little more detail than what would have simply coincided with the suggested word limit. Some questions required more thinking and deeper knowledge than the rest.

Source based questions were easy to solve if one had a strong grasp on the topic.

Map based questions were difficult and most students, especially the ones unaware of the subject content, struggled to solve them.

CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 History Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Results