CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Paper 2023: CBSE History 2022-23 board examination for 12th class students was conducted today all across CBSE schools. Check the question paper of all sets in PDF format, and get the direct download link.

CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the 12th class History board exam of the 2022-23 session today, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. In this article, we have provided the question paper of CBSE Class 12 History paper 2023. The question paper PDF has been attached below and students can download it directly, free of cost. Students can also check the question paper review and analysis shared by the candidates and subject experts, in this article. 

Exclusive!

CBSE Class 12 History Paper Analysis 2023

CBSE Class 12 History Paper Answer Key 2023 

Class 12 CBSE History Question Paper 2023 Preview 

cbse 12 history paper

CBSE Class 12 History Question Pattern 2023

  • Max. Marks: 80 
  • Time Allowed: 3 hours
  • Section A: Questions 1 to 21 - MCQs, 1 mark each. 
  • Section B: Questions 22 to 27 - Short Answer Type Questions, 3 marks each. 
  • Section C: Questions 28 to 30 - Long Answer Type Questions, 8 marks each.
  • Section D: Questions 31 to 33 - Source based questions (three sub questions), 4 marks each.
  • Section-E - Questions 34 - Map based, 5 marks.

CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper 2023

CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 12 later on. 

CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper 2023 PDF

Before the official question papers are released by CBSE, you can check the question paper and answer key available at Jagran Josh. Download the PDF of the CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper 2023 below: 

Download CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper 2023 PDF

