CBSE Class 12 History Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Answer Key 2023:

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) held the class 12 History (Code: 027) exam today, March 29, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

A common habit of students is discussing the question paper of the exam once it ends. Checking the paper can reveal mistakes in questions made from both the student and the board’s side. On that note, we bring you the 2023 CBSE Class 12 History answer key. The board doesn’t release the answer key or the marking scheme this soon, but you can check the reliable and expert-reviewed CBSE class 12 History answer key for SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 here.

CBSE hasn't released the 2023 class 12 History question paper or answer key yet.

CBSE Class 12 History Marking scheme hasn't been released yet.

Board CBSE Subject History Exam Date 29 March 2023

1. Which of the following are correctly matched?

I. Cholas in Tamil Nadu

II. Hoysala in Warangal

III. Sultans of the Deccan

IV. Gajapati of Orissa

Options:

(A) I, II and III

(B) I, II and IV

(C) I, III and IV

(D) II, III and IV

Answer: (C) I, III and IV

2. Identify the given image of a temple from the following options:

Options:

(A) Vitthala Temple

(B) Brihadeshwara Temple

(C) Virupaksha Temple

(D) Kailasha Temple

Answer: (C) Virupaksha Temple

3. Identify the British official with the help of the following information and select the correct option:

He was a Physician, came to India during 1794 to 1815.

He served in the Bengal Medical Services.

He served as Surgeon to the Lord Wellesley.

He organised 'Calcutta Alipore Zoo'.

Options:

(A) Marco Polo

(B) Francis Buchanan

(C) Francois Bernier

(D) Colon Meckenzie

Answer: (B) Francis Buchanan

4. Which of the following statements regarding Krishnadeva Roy is incorrect?

(A) He belonged to the Tuluva dynasty.

(B) His rule was characterised by expansion and consolidation.

(C) He founded a suburban township called Krishnapuram.

(D) He composed a work on statecraft known as 'Amuktamalyada'.

Answer: (C) He founded a suburban township called Krishnapuram.

5. Which of the following crops were considered as 'Jins-i-Kamil' in the Mughal Empire?

(A) Maize and Bajra

(B) Rice and Wheat

(C) Chillies and Potatoes

(D) Cotton and Sugarcane

Answer: (D) Cotton and Sugarcane

6. Consider the following statements regarding the early traditions of Bhakti and select the correct ones:

I. Historians draw on hagiographies of saints for knowing traditions.

II. Many beliefs and practices were shaped through 'great' and 'little' Sanskritic Puranic traditions.

III. Bhakti tradition was classified into two broad categories Saguna and Nirguna.

IV. God was worshipped with attributes in the Nirguna bhakti.

Options:

(A) I, II and III

(C) I, III and IV

(B) I, II and IV

(D) II. III and IV

Answer: (A) I, II and III

7. Which one of the following countries did ‘Afanasi Nikitin’ belong to?

(A) Russia

(B) Portugal

(C) Spain

(D) France

Answer: (A) Russia

8. Which one of the following statement is correct ?

(A) Buddha was born in Sanchi.

(B) Buddha attained enlightenment in Lumbini.

(C) Buddha delivered his first sermon in Bodhgaya.

(D) Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana at Kushinagar.

Answer: (D) Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana at Kushinagar.

9. Arrange the following dynasties in chronological order :

I. Nandas

II. Shungas

III. Mauryas

IV. Guptas

Options :

(A) IV, II, III and I

(B) II, I, IV and III

(C) I, III, II and IV

(D) III, I, IV and II

Answer: (D) III, I, IV and II

10. Match the following :

Column-T (Archeologists) Column-IT (Contribution) (a) SN.Roy 6 (i) The Mythical Massacre At Mohenjodaro (b) GF. Dales (ii) Ancient India (c) REM Wheeler (iii) The Story of Indian Archaeology (d) John Marshall (iv) Mohenjodaro and the Indus



Options :

a b c d

(A) iii i ii iv

(B) ii iv i ii

(C) i ii iii iv

(D) i ii iv iii

Answer: (D) i ii iv iii

11. Who among the following was the author of ‘Ashtadhyayi’, a work or

Sanskrit grammar ?

(A) Aryabhatta

(B) Bhardwaj

(C) Charaka

(D) Panini

Answer: (D) Panini

12.Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R).

Assertion (A) : The book ‘Sipah Abadi’ was the important book on the military and civil administration of the Mughals.

Reason (R) : Book includes short biographical sketches of imperial officials like Mansabdars, Poets etc.

(A) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is the correct explanation of(A).

(B) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(C) (A) is correct but (R) is not correct.

(D) (R) is correct but (A) is not correct.

Answer: (A) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is the correct explanation of(A)

13. Which one of the following regions was called as the “Nursery of the Bengal Army” by the British during 1850's ?

(A) Banaras

(B) Awadh

(C) Barrackpur

(D) Azamgarh

Answer: (B) Awadh

14. Consider the given statements regarding Constituent Assembly and select the correct from the following options:

(A) Motilal Nehru moved resolution of National flag in the Constituent Assembly.

(B) G.B. Pant was the Legal Advisor.

(C) Sardar Patel was the Constitutional Advisor.

(D) K.M. Munshi was called as Frontier Gandhi.

Answer: (A) Motilal Nehru moved resolution of National flag in the Constituent Assembly.

15.Who among the following rulers rebuilt ‘Sudarshan Lake’ ?

(A) Chashtana

(B) Rudradaman

(C) Samudragupta

(D) Vikramaditya

Answer: (B) Rudradaman

16. In which of the following regions Satvahanas ruled during second century BCE to Second century CE ?

(A) Northern and Deccan India

(B) Western and Deccan India

(C) Deccan and Eastern India

(D) Eastern and Northern India

Answer: (B) Western and Deccan India

17. Who among the following rulers worked on the preservation of Sanchi Stupa ?

(A) Ruksar Begum

(B) Jahanara Begum

(C) Roshnara Begum

(D) Shahjahan Begum

Answer: (D) Shahjahan Begum

19. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R).

Assertion (A) : Gandhiji called for a countrywide agitation against the Rowlatt Act.

Reason (R) : British authorized the government to imprison people without trial.

(A) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(B) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(C) (A) is correct, but (R) is not correct.

(D) (R) is correct but (A) is not correct.

Answer: (A) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

20. Identify the character of Mahabharata with the help of the following information :

Was the husband of Gandhari.

Became the King of Hastinapur.

(A) Pandu

(B) Dhritrashtra

(C) Yudhisthira

(D) Duryodhana

Answer: (B) Dhritrashtra

21. Find out the chronological order of the events of the Revolt of 1857:

I. Subsidiary Alliance introduced by Wellesley in Awadh

II. Nawab Wajid Ali Shah deposed.

III. Summary Revenue settlement introduced in Awadh by the British.

IV. Mutiny started in Meerut.

Options :

(A) I, II, III and IV

(B) II, III, IV and I

(C) III, II, I and IV

(D) IV, I, II and III

Answer: (A) I, II, III and IV

