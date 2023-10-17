CISF Admit Card 2023 OUT at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in: Download ASI, HC, Constable Hall Ticket Here

CISF Admit Card 2023 has been released at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in for the post of ASI (Steno), HC (Ministerial), Constable (Tradesman) and Constable (Driver) and DCPO. Check Direct Download Link Here.

The CISF Admit Card 2023 for the Computer Based Examination (CBE) going to be held on 30 and 31 October 2023 for the post of ASI (Steno), HC (Ministerial), Constable (Tradesman) and Constable (Driver) and DCPO is available on the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in in the third week of October 2023.

How to download the CISF Exam Admit Card 2023

To download your admit card for the CISF examination, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in/.

Navigate to the “Login” section.

Select the appropriate option for the post you applied for:

“ASI Steno And HC Min 2022”

“Constable-Tradesman 2022”

“Constable Driver DCPO.”

Enter your Registration Number and Password.

Click the “Submit” button.

Look for the “Admit Card” option and click on it to download your admit card.

Important things to remember

The CISF Admit Card 2023 is an important document that you must carry to the examination center. Without the admit card, you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.



The admit card contains important information such as your name, roll number, examination date and time, and examination center address.

It is important to check all the details on the admit card carefully and make sure that they are correct. If you find any errors, you should contact the CISF immediately.

You should also print out a few copies of the admit card and keep them safe. It is always a good idea to have a backup copy in case the original is lost or damaged.