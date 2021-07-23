CLAT Exam Analysis 2021 - Expected Cutoff, Exam Difficulty Level

CLAT exam 2021 has been conducted successfully on 23 rd July 2021. Here is the CLAT exam analysis for the aspirants who appeared for the Law entrance exam.

The Consortium of NLUs conducted CLAT 2021 exam in the offline (pen-and-paper-based) mode for the aspirants on 23rd July 2021. The CLAT entrance exam has been held in the afternoon slot (2pm-4pm) across India at several test centers. This year approximately 59843 students are contesting for 2622 seats through the CLAT exam for the undergraduate Law course.

CLAT 2021 exam is a gateway to a 5-year integrated LLB course which is currently run by 22 NLUs, and 1-year LLM which is offered by 19 NLUs.

At the CLAT test center, all safety measures have been taken to curb the spread of COVID19 from spreading any further among the exam takers. A leading education portal reported that candidates with a temperature exceeding 99.14° F were isolated and put in a separate room to appear for the law entrance exam.

About CLAT Exam 2021 - Highlights

As per the CLAT exam pattern being provided for preparation, the Undergraduate exam tested candidates on the following lines:-

There were 150 objective-type questions (MCQs), that were supposed to be solved in 150 minutes. CLAT exam carried a negative marking of 0.25 marks for choosing an incorrect option Candidates were handed an OMR sheet for filling choices with a Blue/Black pen. A separate booklet had been handed over to the candidates for carrying out rough work. Candidates were allowed to take the question booklet home along with the carbonized copy of the OMR sheet.

CLAT Exam Analysis 2021

CLAT exam analysis enables the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the exam. This year, as per the expert analysis, CLAT 2021 was a moderately difficult exam. Here are some of the highlights of the CLAT exam analysis that candidates who appeared for the exam can concur to:-

CLAT 2021 was a lengthy paper however it was manageable to be completed on time. Overall, the CLAT exam was easy to moderately difficult exam. The logical reasoning section was highly time-consuming. English language section was the easiest of all the sections Current affairs and GK section was also easy to attempt for the candidates With no tables, and graphs this year, the Quantitative Aptitude section was easy compared to last year. A good attempt in the CLAT 2021 exam would be 115+ questions

CLAT 2021 Participating NLUs

Take a look at the list of NLUs that have participated in the CLAT law entrance exam this year. Candidates can apply for the colleges mentioned in the list as under if they have appeared for the CLAT 2021 exam:-

National Law School of India University, Bangalore National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati National Law Institute University, Bhopal Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata Tamil Nadu National Law School, Trichy National Law University, Jodhpur Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad Ram Manohar Lohiya National law University, Lucknow Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur (MPDNLU) Chanakya National Law University, Patna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi National Law University Odisha, Cuttack

Expected CLAT Cut Off 2021

As per the CLAT paper analysis 2021, here is the expected CLAT 2021 cutoff for the General category aspirants:- The expected cut-offs for NLU colleges will provide you an overall idea about the admission calls to be expected by the exam-takers :

CLAT expected cut off for Top 3 NLUs - 98-103

CLAT expected cut off for Top 10 NLUs - 90-95

