CPCB Admit Card 2021 to release soon @ cpcb.nic.in, Download CPCB Scientist B/ JSA & Other Posts Call Letter Here

CPCB Admit Card 2021 will be soon released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at its official website. Candidates applied for CPCB Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 02/2020 Admin ® will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of CPCB.i.e.cpcb.nic.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 48 vacancies of Scientist B, Junior Scientific Assistant, Senior Technician, Data Entry Operator, Junior Technician, Junior Laboratory Assistant, Lower Division Clerk & Attendant (MTS). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test/Skill/Trade Test/Interview.

As per the sources, CPCB Scientist B/ JSA & Other Exam 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held in first week of February. The admit cards for the same will be released anytime on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Download CPCB Scientist B/ JSA & Other Posts Admit Card - to active soon

CPCB Exam 2021 Pattern

The written test for the aforesaid posts will be conducted through a computer-based test. The Total Marks of the exam will be 100 marks for 2 hours. There will be 0.25 negative marking for the wrong answer.

How and Where to Download CPCB Hall Ticket 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.cpcb.nic.in

Click Jobs section.

Click on “Apply Online for Jobs in CPCB (Advt. No. 02/2020 Admin (R).

Enter your credential and click on submit button.

Download CPCB Hall Ticket 2021 and save it for future reference.

