CTET Calculation & OMR Sheet Dec @ ctet.nic.in: Apply till 31 January by paying Rs 500

CTET Calculation & OMR Sheet 2019 (December): CBSE has finally decided to provide the CTET Calculation Sheet and copy of the OMR Sheet of December 2019 exam. Candidates who appeared for the CTET December 2019 exam can apply now to get their OMR Sheet copy along with the calculation sheet. The last date to apply for the same is 31 January 2020. The process is currently active on the official website ctet.nic.in. In order to get the sheet, you need to pay a certain fee and follow a complete process. Check below the complete details regarding the OMR Sheet and also read the circular published by the CBSE at the end of this article.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held on 8 December 2019 across 110 cities in India. The CTET 2019 Exam was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1 & Paper 2. Candidates, who intend to teach Classes I-V, appeared for CTET Paper 1; and candidates, who intend to teach Classes 6th to 8th, appeared for Paper -2. A total of 150 questions are asked in both the papers. Each question carries 1 mark. However, there is no negative marking or penalty for any wrong answer or un-attempted question.

Here is the complete details of the application process for the CTET Calculation sheet:

CTET Calculation sheet & OMR Sheet

Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 500 through Bank Draft drawn in favour of CBSE Secretary to get their OMR Sheet and calculation sheet. Candidates need to mention their Roll Number, Name and Address correctly in their application as well as on the backside of the Bank Draft. The application needs to be addressed to the Director CTET along with the Bank Draft. You need to speed post the application to CTET Unit of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The incomplete applications will be rejected straightaway without any further reference.

The complete address where the application is required to be sent is :

CTET Unit, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

3rd Floor, PS 1-2, I.P. Extension

Patparganj

Delhi-110092

Upon the receipt of the application, the CBSE will speed post the Calculation Sheet with the copy of OMR Sheet to the candidate.

Disclaimer: Calculation Sheet & OMR Sheet are not provided for display, print or commercial purpose to any organisation.

CTET Answer Key 2019 (Official)

CBSE has also released the CTET Answer Key of all sets (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H) @ ctet.nic.in, following the declaration of the CTET Result 2019. With the release of the official CTET Answer Key 2019, candidates can be sure about their score in the CTET 2019 exam. The answer key will also be helpful for the aspirants who are planning to appear for the next CTET exam. They can utilise the CTET Question Paper 2019 & CTET Answer Key as a practice paper to brush up their preparations. Here we have provided all the answer keys of all sets for both CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. Moreover, we have also listed below all the links of important CTET 2019 articles.

PDF Download here Answer key of CTET December 2019 Paper 1 (Set A, B, C, D) and Paper 2 (Set E, F, G H)

