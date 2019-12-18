CTET Answer Key 2019 December released: PDF Download here; Official Keys A/B/C/D/E/P/Q/R/S soon

CTET Answer Key 2019 @ctet.nic.in: We have shared here the authentic answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December exam. Candidates who appeared for the CTET 2019 Exam can download the CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer key of all sets A/B/C/D/E/F/G/H/P/Q/R/S. The unofficial CTET Answer Key will give you a good idea about your performance in the CTET exam. Candidates can know their expected score of the December exam by tallying the answers marked by them with the given CTET Answer Key PDF. Also check below the direct link to download the CTET question papers.

The CTET Answer Key 2019 is provided of Paper-I A/B/C/D/P/Q/R/S and Paper-II E/F/G/H/W/X/Y/Z in the PDF Download format. We have also provided here CTET Paper-I Question Paper PDF of Set-A and CTET Paper-II Question Paper PDF of Set-E. These question papers are provided along with the Answer keys. By going through the given CTET 2019 Answer keys, candidates will get to know about their performance in the December exam and can be sure about their next move – whether to appear for next CTET 2020 or should wait for the CTET Result of December exam.

The official answer keys of the CTET December 2019 exam to release soon on the official website. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET December Answer Key before 22 December 2019. Once the CBSE releases the CTET answer keys, candidates will be allowed to raise objections.

Official CTET Answer Key 2019 – December Exam

Official CTET answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be released by the CBSE at ctet.nic.in. The CTET Answer Key will be uploaded in the PDF Download format by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Initially, candidates who appeared for the CTET December exam will be allowed to raise objections to the answer keys, if they find it wrong or faulty. The answer key will be released along with the CTET OMR Sheet and Calculation sheet. After analysing all the objections, the CBSE will release the final answer keys thereafter.

How to Download CTET Answer Key at ctet.nic.in?

Once released by the CBSE, candidates can download the CTET Answer Key 2019 by simply visiting the official website ctet.nic.in. The detailed process to download the answer key is given below step-by-step. Have a look:

Step 1: Visit official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the OMR Sheet and Answer Key download link

Step 3: Enter CTET Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the Answer Key & OMR Sheet

The CBSE is expected to release the Answer Key for CTET December 2019 exam by 20 December 2019 (Tentative). Till then, go through these unofficial answer keys and know your expected score in the CTET exam.

CTET Answer Key 2019 (December Exam)

Have a look at answer keys and download PDF now:

CTET Paper 1 Answer Key 2019 – Set-A

CTET Paper – 1 (Answer Key) Set - A CDP Maths EVS English - 1 Hindi - 1 English - 2 Hindi - 2 Ques. Ans. Ques. Ans. Ques. Ans. Ques. Ans. Ques. Ans. Ques. Ans. Ques. Ans. 1 2 31 4 61 3 91 4 91 2 121 3 121 3 2 2 32 1 62 4 92 1 92 1 122 2 122 3 3 1 33 1 63 4 93 3 93 2 123 2 123 2 4 1 34 4 64 2 94 4 94 1 124 1 124 1 5 2 35 1 65 1 95 3 95 4 125 2 125 4 6 1 36 2 66 4 96 2 96 2 126 1 126 2 7 4 37 2 67 2 97 2 97 2 127 1 127 4 8 2 38 4 68 2 98 2 98 2 128 3 128 2 9 1 39 4 69 2 99 3 99 3 129 4 129 2 10 2 40 2 70 4 100 4 100 4 130 2 130 1 11 4 41 2 71 4 101 3 101 2 131 2 131 4 12 1 42 1 72 2 102 4 102 3 132 1 132 2 13 4 43 4 73 2 103 1 103 1 133 1 133 3 14 3 44 2 74 2 104 2 104 3 134 3 134 3 15 3 45 4 75 3 105 4 105 4 135 4 135 4 16 4 46 3 76 2 106 2 106 2 136 3 136 2 17 4 47 4 77 1 107 1 107 4 137 4 137 2 18 4 48 3 78 4 108 3 108 1 138 2 138 4 19 2 49 4 79 4 109 2 109 2 139 2 139 1 20 3 50 1 80 3 110 3 110 4 140 3 140 2 21 4 51 3 81 3 111 2 111 4 141 2 141 1 22 1 52 1 82 4 112 3 112 2 142 1 142 4 23 4 53 3 83 4 113 2 113 2 143 3 143 2 24 2 54 4 84 1 114 4 114 1 144 3 144 3 25 4 55 2 85 3 115 3 115 1 145 3 145 4 26 4 56 2 86 2 116 4 116 1 146 3 146 2 27 1 57 1 87 2 117 3 117 4 147 2 147 2 28 4 58 2 88 4 118 4 118 2 148 2 148 3 29 4 59 3 89 3 119 3 119 4 149 3 149 4 30 3 60 4 90 3 120 3 120 1 150 4 150 2

CTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2019 – Set-E

CTET Paper – 2 (Answer Key) Set - E CDP Maths & Science Social Science English - 1 Hindi - 1 English - 2 Hindi - 2 Q. Ans. Q. Ans. Q. Ans. Q. Ans. Q. Ans. Q. Ans. Q. Ans. Q. Ans. Q. Ans. 1 4 31 4 61 3 31 4 61 3 91 3 91 3 121 4 121 4 2 4 32 4 62 3 32 1 62 2 92 1 92 3 122 4 122 2 3 2 33 4 63 4 33 - 63 3 93 3 93 2 123 4 123 4 4 3 34 2 64 4 34 1 64 - 94 2 94 4 124 2 124 4 5 4 35 2 65 2 35 1 65 4 95 3 95 4 125 2 125 3 6 3 36 2 66 3 36 3 66 1 96 4 96 1 126 2 126 2 7 2 37 3 67 4 37 3 67 4 97 2 97 3 127 3 127 2 8 4 38 3 68 3 38 2 68 4 98 3 98 2 128 2 128 3 9 1 39 4 69 2 39 2 69 2 99 1 99 3 129 2 129 2 10 4 40 2 70 1 40 2 70 4 100 1 100 3 130 1 130 1 11 1 41 3 71 2 41 4 71 - 101 1 101 2 131 1 131 3 12 4 42 3 72 4 42 3 72 1 102 4 102 1 132 2 132 3 13 4 43 2 73 - 43 4 73 2 103 4 103 1 133 1 133 1 14 1 44 4 74 2 44 2 74 1 104 - 104 3 134 3 134 2 15 3 45 2 75 4 45 4 75 2 105 3 105 3 135 4 135 4 16 4 46 3 76 2 46 1 76 3 106 3 106 2 136 2 136 1 17 3 47 3 77 4 47 2 77 2 107 3 107 2 137 1 137 3 18 4 48 1 78 2 48 2 78 2 108 2 108 1 138 1 138 2 19 4 49 1 79 4 49 2 79 3 109 1 109 4 139 1 139 1 20 4 50 4 80 3 50 4 80 4 110 1 110 3 140 4 140 4 21 3 51 2 81 4 51 2 81 3 111 1 111 1 141 3 141 2 22 1 52 1 82 3 52 3 82 2 112 2 112 4 142 2 142 4 23 1 53 4 83 4 53 2 83 3 113 3 113 2 143 2 143 1 24 4 54 3 84 4 54 1 84 2 114 4 114 1 144 3 144 2 25 4 55 3 85 3 55 3 85 2 115 4 115 4 145 1 145 2 26 4 56 4 86 4 56 1 86 - 116 1 116 1 146 1 146 4 27 1 57 2 87 2 57 4 87 2 117 2 117 1 147 3 147 4 28 2 58 3 88 1 58 4 88 1 118 2 118 4 148 2 148 1 29 3 59 2 89 1 59 2 89 3 119 2 119 3 149 3 149 3 30 2 60 1 90 3 60 - 90 3 120 1 120 3 150 1 150 1

Watch this space to know about the official CTET Answer key release date.