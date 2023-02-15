CTET Result Date 2023: Score Card, Merit List Out Soon, Check All Details Here

The Provisional Answer keys of CTET 2022 have been released on February 14. Candidates who appeared in the CTET 2022 can download CTET Provisional Answer Key from the official website at- https://ctet.nic.in/ The provisional CTET 2023 answer key PDF along with the candidates response sheets has been released for the candidates to match their given answers. The CTET Response Sheet can also be checked by login into the CTET account. Candidates can calculate their expected scores by matching their response sheets with the provisional answer keys PDF. Candidates can also raise objections if any till 17 February 2023 on the online link provided. The CTET Result 2023 will be declared in March 2023.

CTET Result 2023 Release Date

The CTET Final Result and Scorecard is expected to be released in March 2023.

How to Check the CTET 2022-2023 Final Result

Candidates can check the CTET 2022 Result by logging in to the official website at - https://ctet.nic.in/ once the final result is declared.

CTET Result 2023: No. of Candidates

A total of 32.45 lakh candidates appeared in the CTET 2022 Exam. Compared to last year there is a decrease of around 3 lakh candidates as in CTET 2021 Exam around 35.55 Lakh candidates appeared.

How is CTET 2023 Result Prepared?

The Final Result for CTET 2022 will be prepared after checking the objections raised,if any, by the candidates and rectifying them. After this final result will be prepared and Final Answer Keys will be uploaded, and score card of candidates will be released.

CTET Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

The Qualifying marks for CTET Exam is 60%. Candidates scoring 60% or more will be declared as qualified. For SC/ST/OBC candidates the passing percentage is 55%. Therefore, for a general category candidate passing marks is 90 out of 150 and for reserve category it is 82 out of 150. Educational institutions can make concessions regarding reserved category candidates as per their rules.

CTET Result 2023: Certificate Validity

As per the notice released earlier the validity of TET Qualifying Certificate is for lifetime.

CTET Result 2023: Applicability

The CTET will be valid for schools under control of Central Government, State Governments, schools under control of UTs, unaided private schools and schools under control of urban local bodies. Those who clear the CTET Paper 1 will be eligible to apply for the Primary Teacher Posts for Class 1 to 5 and those who clear CTET Paper 2 are eligible to apply for classes 6 to 8.