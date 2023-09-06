DAVV Result 2023 OUT: Download BCA, BBA Marks PDF on dauniv.ac.in

DAVV Result 2023 OUT: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) declared the results for BCA, BBA, BHMS, BALLB, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

DAVV Result 2023: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has recently declared the results for BCA, BBA, BHMS, BALLB, and other exams. DAVV Result 2023 PDF has been released online on the official website- dauniv.ac.in

As per the latest update, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) released the results for various courses like BCA, BBA, BHMS, BALLB, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- dauniv.ac.in

DAVV Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check DAVV Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like BCA, BBA, BHMS, BALLB, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Result segment

Step 3: Choose the respective course/year

Step 4: Select the session, status, exam name and enter the roll number

Step 5: Check the results and download it

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya: Important Points

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) formerly University of Indore, situated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It was established in the year 1964 by an Act of Legislature of Madhya Pradesh.

The university offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations. DAVV offers 29 UG programs, 14 PG programs, 21 Certificate /Diploma programs, and Research Programmes at Ph.D. level. For students, staff, and faculty members, DAVV has modern and upgraded facilities.