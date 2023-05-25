DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 TODAY, Result and Passing Certificate Download: Kerala Board is all set to announce the plus two board results TODAY at 3 PM on keralaresults.nic.in. Find the steps to download Kerala plus two Result and Passing Certificate 2023 from DigiLocker.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: Download Kerala +2 Result, Passing Certificate Online via iExams, Saphalam and PRD LIVE App

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result and Passing Certificate Download via DigiLocker: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 on May 25, 2023, at 3 pm in a press conference. Kerala Board candidates can check their Class 12 board exam results on keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the Kerala plus two results will also be available on DigiLocker app. Kerala plus two examinations 2023 were held from March 10 to March 30, 2023 while Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023 was held from February 27 to March 3, 2023.

Also Check: Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Live Updates: Check DHSE Kerala Result Link ലിങ്ക് at keralaresults.nic.in, Passing Marks, Toppers

Latest Updates:

Kerala DHSE LIVE Update: Stream wise Pass Percentage



Science: 87.31%

Humanities: 71.93%

Commerce: 82.75%

Over 3 lakh students pass

Overall Pass Percentage 82.95%

How to Check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2023

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education is going to release the Kerala plus two result 2023 via various platforms. Check below the different ways in which you can check the result and download Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result and Passing Certificate 2023:

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result Websites dhsekerala.gov.in keralaresults.nic.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in prd.kerala.gov.in result.kerala.gov.in Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result Mobile Apps iExams Saphalam PRD LIVE DigiLocker Kerala Board Plus Two Result Offline SMS Service

How to Download Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result and Passing Certificates 2023 on DigiLocker

As soon as the result is announced and the Kerala DHSE result link becomes active, candidates will be able to download their digital Result and Passing Certificates from DigiLocker mobile app and website. DigiLockerTo check the plus two results and Result and Passing Certificates of Kerala DHSE on DigiLocker, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download and Install the DigiLocker app on your smartphone. Use Google Play Store if you are an Android user and iOS users can use Apple App Store

Step 2: Sign In with your login credentials or Sign Up to create a new account

Step 3: Go to the Categories section and choose Education

Step 4: Go to Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala or Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education

Step 5: Select Kerala Board Result and Passing Certificate 2023

Step 6: Enter your registration number and year of passing

Step 7: Submit the details and your result will be downloaded online

How to Check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result Online?

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2023 will be available on dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in. Check the step-by-step process to get your result below:

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Board +2 result 2023 website

Step 2: Click on DHSE Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the result portal

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Your result window will open up

Check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2023 on Mobile Apps

How to Check Kerala +2 Result 2023 on Saphalam App

From the Saphalam app, students can download their Kerala DHSE 12th class result in PDF. Saphalam is an app by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) where you will get School wise, District wise & DEO wise results as well in the Result Analysis Link.

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Saphalam mobile app

Step 2: Install the app and open it

Step 3: Click on the HSE Kerala Result Link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and Date of Birth (DoB)

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on screen

You can download PDF

How to Check Kerala +2 Result 2023 on iExams Kerala Mobile App

Students can use iExams Kerala Mobile App to check their Kerala 12th class result 2023. iExaMS It is a digital outreach initiative of Directorate of General Education, Kerala and NIC Kerala to help Kerala +1 and +2 students to check their DHSE Plus Two exam results.

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the iExams mobile app

Step 2: Install the app on your smartphone and open it

Step 3: Click on the DHSE Kerala 12th Class Result Link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and Date of Birth (DoB)

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on screen

How to Check Kerala +2 Result 2023 on PRD LIVE App

PRD LIVE Mobile app, by IPRD, Government of Kerala has been developed for students where students can check their result 2023 for DHSE Kerala plus two:

Step 1: Download and install iExams App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 2: IOpen the app and check the homepage of the app

Step 3: Click on the DHSE Kerala 12th Class Result Link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and Date of Birth (DoB)

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on screen

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023

The exams for Higher Secondary and VHSE were held from March 10 to March 30, 2023, across various centers in the state. The exams were conducted in a single shift starting from 9:30 am. Over 4 lakh students registered for the Higher Secondary exams, while 60,000 VHSE students appeared for the exams.

Check Kerala DHSE Result 2023 School Wise

You can check Kerala plus two results by entering the School Code only. See the steps given below to check Kerala 12th Result 2023 School Wise:

Step 1: Go to the official website: keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘DHSE Exam Results 2023’ link.

Step 3: From the login window, open the link to School-wise results.

Step 4: Enter the school code

Step 5: Submit

Your Kerala DHSE Result 2023 School Wise will be displayed on your screen