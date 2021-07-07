DMRC Recruitment 2021 for Director (Operations) Posts, Salary upto Rs. 340000/

DMRC Recruitment 2021: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Director (Operations). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 August 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 2 August 2021

DMRC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Director (Operations) - 1 Post

DMRC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicant should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical, or, Electronics and Communication Engineering.

DMRC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 62 years

DMRC Recruitment 2021 Salary -Rs.180000 - 340000 (IDA) and other allowances/perks/privileges.

Download DMRC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for DMRC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to Executive Director (HR). Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi - 110001. The application can also be sent in soft copy at the designated Email ID: delhimetro.directorselection@gmail.com.The last date of receipt of complete application in hard copy in DMRC shall be 02/08/2021. In case of soft copies, the applications received on the designated email id (delhimetro.directorselection@gmail.com) till 02/08/2021 (11.59 PM) shall be considered. No application shall be entertained under any circumstances after the stipulated date.

