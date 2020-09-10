Released - DSSSB LDC Result 2020 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in along with Various Exams, Check DSSSB Result Here

DSSSB LDC Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released Lower Division Clerk Supplementary Result 2020 along with Asstt. Labour Welfare Officer (Post Code 43A2), Assistant Architect (Post Code 39A2) and Legal Assistant (Post Code 83 /17) Exam Results on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Recruitment 2020 Exam can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB LDC 2020 Skill Test/Typewriting Test was held on 21 December 2019 and 16 February 2020 while Asstt. Labour Welfare Officer (Post Code 43A2), Assistant Architect (Post Code 39A2) and Legal Assistant (Post Code 83 /17) Tier 2 Exam 2020 was conducted on 23 February 2020. The list of the selected candidates now has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download DSSSB LDC Result 2020 followed by the instructions given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on Latest Result Section. Click on the DSSSB Respective Result, you appeared for. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can check the DSSSB Result 2020 for Various Exams and save it for future reference.

According to the DSSSB LDC Result, a total of 24 candidates selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk under post code 08/19 in Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Candidates can directly check DSSSB LDC Result 2020 by clicking on the provided hyperlink. DSSSB LDC Tier 1 Exam 2020 was conducted on 17th, 18th, 23rd, 25th and 26th August, 20 for 27 vacancies.

Download DSSSB LDC Result 2020

Download DSSSB Assistant Architect Result 2020

Download DSSSB Assistant Labour Welfare Officer 2020 Result

