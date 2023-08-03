CBSE Executive Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 4

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in Chapter 4 - Executive of the NCERT Indian Constitution at Work book of Class 11. These questions will help the students in their preparation for the upcoming examinations. Use these questions for revision; also check the answers in the answer key provided at the end of the article.
10 MCQs on Ch 4 - Executive
Here are 10 multiple-choice questions based on Chapter 4 - Executive from the NCERT book for Class 11 - Indian Constitution at Work:
Question 1:
Who is the nominal head of the Indian executive?
- a) The President
- b) The Prime Minister
- c) The Chief Justice of India
- d) The Speaker of Lok Sabha
Question 2:
The real executive powers of the Union are vested in:
- a) The President
- b) The Prime Minister
- c) The Vice President
- d) The Governor of Reserve Bank of India
Question 3:
The Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to:
- a) The President
- b) The Prime Minister
- c) The Parliament
- d) The Supreme Court
Question 4:
Who appoints the Prime Minister of India?
- a) The President
- b) The Vice President
- c) The Chief Justice of India
- d) The Speaker of Lok Sabha
Question 5:
The President of India is elected by:
- a) elected members of the Rajya Sabha
- b) elected members of the Lok Sabha
- c) elected members of each state's Legislative Assembly, elected members of each union territory possessing a Legislative assembly i.e. Delhi, (Jammu & Kashmir not included) and Puducherry etc.
- d) all of the above
Question 6:
What is the maximum tenure of the President of India?
- a) 5 years
- b) 6 years
- c) 7 years
- d) 8 years
Question 7:
Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Vice President?
- a) Article 61
- b) Article 64
- c) Article 65
- d) Article 66
Question 8:
Who acts as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha?
- a) The President
- b) The Prime Minister
- c) The Vice President
- d) The Speaker of Lok Sabha
Question 9:
What is the term of office for the Attorney General of India?
- a) 3 years
- b) 4 years
- c) 5 years
- d) No Fixed Term
Question 10:
Who administers the oath of office to the President of India?
- a) The Vice President
- b) The Prime Minister
- c) The Chief Justice of India
- d) The Speaker of Lok Sabha
ANSWER KEY:
- a) The President
- a) The President
- c) The Parliament
- a) The President
- d) all of the above
- c) 5 years
- d) Article 66
- c) The Vice President
- d) No Fixed Term
- c) The Chief Justice of India
Download Class 11 Political Science MCQ Notes for Chapter 4 - Executive PDF
