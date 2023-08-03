CBSE Executive Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 4

Executive Class 11 MCQs: As students of Political Science and also as informed and responsible citizens of the country, all of us must know about the principles and ideas of the Constitution of India which stands as the base of the laws, rights, duties and responsibilities for the Indian Citizens and the Indian government. This article provides a comprehensive list of 10 MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 4 - Executive of the Class 11 NCERT book on Indian Constitution at Work. The PDF is also available to download. Click the link at the end of the article to download the PDF.

10 MCQs on Ch 4 - Executive

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions based on Chapter 4 - Executive from the NCERT book for Class 11 - Indian Constitution at Work:

Question 1:

Who is the nominal head of the Indian executive?

a) The President b) The Prime Minister c) The Chief Justice of India d) The Speaker of Lok Sabha

Question 2:

The real executive powers of the Union are vested in:

a) The President b) The Prime Minister c) The Vice President d) The Governor of Reserve Bank of India

Question 3:

The Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to:

a) The President b) The Prime Minister c) The Parliament d) The Supreme Court

Question 4:

Who appoints the Prime Minister of India?

a) The President b) The Vice President c) The Chief Justice of India d) The Speaker of Lok Sabha

Question 5:

The President of India is elected by:

a) elected members of the Rajya Sabha b) elected members of the Lok Sabha c) elected members of each state's Legislative Assembly, elected members of each union territory possessing a Legislative assembly i.e. Delhi, (Jammu & Kashmir not included) and Puducherry etc. d) all of the above

Question 6:

What is the maximum tenure of the President of India?

a) 5 years b) 6 years c) 7 years d) 8 years

Question 7:

Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Vice President?

a) Article 61 b) Article 64 c) Article 65 d) Article 66

Question 8:

Who acts as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha?

a) The President b) The Prime Minister c) The Vice President d) The Speaker of Lok Sabha

Question 9:

What is the term of office for the Attorney General of India?

a) 3 years b) 4 years c) 5 years d) No Fixed Term

Question 10:

Who administers the oath of office to the President of India?

a) The Vice President b) The Prime Minister c) The Chief Justice of India d) The Speaker of Lok Sabha

ANSWER KEY:

a) The President a) The President c) The Parliament a) The President d) all of the above c) 5 years d) Article 66 c) The Vice President d) No Fixed Term c) The Chief Justice of India

