Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 on May 6 (4:30 PM): Download GBSHSE 12th Term 2 Results at gbshse.in

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE will release the class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result online on May 6 at 4:30 PM. Students can download their Goa Board HSSC marksheet at gbshse.in. Get updates here

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Over 19 thousand students can check their term 2 results of class 12th for Arts, Commerce and Science on May 6, 2023. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board HSSC result 2023 date and time today. The result of HSSC Public examination will be announced at 4.30 PM. Students who appeared in the exam held between March 15 to 31 can download the Goa Board 12th results online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

The consolidated result sheets will be released on May 8 from 9 AM onwards. This year, the board conducted the exams in two terms. Goa class 12th term 1 public exam was held from November 10 to 25 and term 2 from March 15 to 31. GBSHSE HSSC term 1 exam results were announced on February 1, 2023.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date and Time Announced

The class 12th result date and time has been confirmed. The officials released a notice announcing the date, time and venue for the release of Goa HSSC result. The image of the latest notice has been provided below:

Official Links To Check Goa HSSC Result 2023 Online

To check GBSHSE 12th result, students have to visit the official websites. It must be noted that soon after the declaration of term 2 result, the official Goa board website might not work due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can check their Goa class 12th result at these websites:

gbshse.info

gbshse.gov.in

Over 19 Thousand Students Can Check Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 at gbshse.in

Along with the release of date and time, the officials have also released the total number of students who appeared for the exam for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. In GBSHSE class 12th Arts, over 5000 students appeared whereas in Commerce and Science, nearly 6000 and 5000 students took the exam respectively. Check the table below to know the statistics details:

Stream Boys Girls Total Arts 1,700 3,364 5,064 Commerce 3,297 2,780 6,077 Science 2,530 2,850 5,380 Vocational 2,403 878 3,281 Total 9,930 9,872 19,802

Also Read: Goa HSSC Result 2023 Date and Time, GBSHE Class 12 Result at at gbshse.in