GPSC AMVI AO Admit Card 2021 Released @gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Download GPSC OJAS Call Letter Here

GPSC AMVI AO Admit Card 2021 have been Released @gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Check GPSC OJAS Call Letter Download Link, Exam Date and latest updates here.

Created On: Jul 22, 2021 15:20 IST
GPSC AMI AO Admit Card 2021

GPSC AMVI AO Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the call letter for recruitment to the post of Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3, Ports and Transport Department and Accounts Officer Class – 1. Candidates can download the call letters for the respective posts through the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC AMVI AO Admit Card 2021 Download Link can be accessed directly by clicking on the provided links. The dates and timing of the exam are mentioned on the admit cards. All candidates are advised to read the instructions given on admit card carefully before appearing in the exam.

How to Download GPSC AMVI AO Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘GPSC/201920/129 - Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3, Ports and Transport Department’ and ‘GPSC/202021/25 - Accounts Officer, Class-1, Gujarat Accounts Service’ under the exam call letter section available on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to a login page.
  4. Select Job, Confirmation Number, Birth Date and click on the print call letter.
  5. Then, the GPSC AMVI AO Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download  GPSC AMVI AO Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download GPSC AMVI AO Admit Card 2021

This recruitment is being done to recruit 90+ vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector and 12 vacancies of Accounts Officer Class – 1. The candidates can directly download GPSC AMI AO Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the provided link.

The candidates appearing in the exam are advised to bring a copy of admit card along with valid identity proof (Voter ID, License, Aadhar Card) on the day of the exam.

