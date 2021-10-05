Haryana Judiciary Pre Exam 2021 Date Announced, Check HPSC HCS Exam Schedule, Syllabus, Admit Card Date Here

Haryana Civil Judge Prelims 2021 Date: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the prelims exam date for the recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) including anticipated vacancies in the cadre of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Examination 2020-21. The candidates can read the official notice on hpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the candidates who have applied in response to the Advertisement No. 01/2021 published on 14.01.2021 and corrigendum dated 13.08.2021 published on 14.08.2021 in various newspapers for HCS (Judicial Branch) Examination 2021, that the Preliminary Examination for the posts of HCS (Judicial Branch) will be conducted on 13 November 2021 (Saturday) from 11:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M.

Haryana Civil Judge Prelims Notice

Haryana Judiciary Pre Admit Card Date

The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Haryana Judiciary Prelims Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination shall be of objective type with multiple-choice questions as distinguished from the main written exam which shall be of subjective/narrative type. The OMR Sheets (Answer Sheets) will be scanned by Computer. So there is no provision of re-checking/re-evaluation of OMR Sheets.

The question paper for Preliminary Examination shall be of two hours duration. It shall consist of a maximum of 125 questions and each question shall carry 04 marks and for every wrong answer 0.80 i,e. 2O% or say l/5th mark shall be deducted. There will, however, be no negative marking in respect of un-attempted questions.

The candidate who qualifies for the Main Written Examination will have to apply again on a separate application form for the Main Examination for which they will be informed through an announcement displayed on Commission's website.

Haryana Judiciary Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of suitable candidates for appointment in HCS (Judicial Branch) will be made by holding an examination. The exam shall be conducted in three stages. i.e. Prelims, Mains and Viva-Voce. The candidates who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the further recruitment process.