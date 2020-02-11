HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Notification out for 246 Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Application Process Here

HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Notification: Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of apprentice on or before 18 February 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application for HESCOM Apprentice 2020: 18 February 2020

HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Vacancy Details

Apprentice – 246 Posts

HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade.

HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Age Limit -25 to 30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Official Notification



Official Website



HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Application Procedure

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for HESCOM Apprentice 2020 by sending applications to the Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited Office on or before 18 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for educational qualification, vacancy details, selection criteria and other related details.

General/OBC – Rs. 100/-

SC/ST – Rs. 50/-

