HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Notification out for 246 Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Application Process Here

HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Notification: Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of apprentice on or before 18 February 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of online application for HESCOM Apprentice 2020: 18 February 2020
HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Vacancy Details
- Apprentice – 246 Posts
HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate should have an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade.
HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Age Limit -25 to 30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Official Notification
Official Website
HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Application Procedure
Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for HESCOM Apprentice 2020 by sending applications to the Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited Office on or before 18 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for educational qualification, vacancy details, selection criteria and other related details.
HESCOM Apprentice 2020 Application Procedure
- General/OBC – Rs. 100/-
- SC/ST – Rs. 50/-
Latest Government Jobs:
PMC Recruitment 2020: 187 Vacancies for Office Assistant, Sanitation Volunteer and Other Posts, Apply by 18 Feb
West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Apply @mponline.gov.in for 570 Vacancies
CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form 2020: 89 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in
RAU Bihar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 56 Lower Division Clerk, Junior Accounts Clerk and Other Posts
HSSC PGT Recruitment 2020: Online Application Reopens from 17 February, 3864 Vacancies, Check Details Here
Bankura District Recruitment 2020 for 34 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Posts
Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT) Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 13 Consultant, SRF and Other Posts
DIPR Recruitment 2020 for 10 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Associate (RA) Posts
Bose Institute, Kolkata Recruitment 2020 for 12 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts