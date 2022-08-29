IB Recruitment 2022 for 157 DCIO and Other Posts, Check Details Here

IB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Adviser/Tech, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO), Deputy Director/Tech, Additional Deputy Director/Crypto, Joint Deputy Director/Exe, Assistant Director/Exe and Senior Research Officer in the employment newspaper dated 27 August 2022.

Officers of Gazetted ranks (Group A) are eligible to apply for IB Recruitment 2022. They are required to submit their application within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. The minimum tenure of deputation will be 3 or 5 years, further extentable upto maximum of 7 years.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancies Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Exe 110 Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech 7 Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Tele 1 Senior Research Officer 2 Advisor/Tech 1 Deputy Director/Tech 2 Additional Deputy Director/Crypto 1 Joint Deputy Director/Exe 13 Assistant Director/Exe 20 Total 157

IB Salary

Special Security Allowance 20% of the basic pay

Uniform allowance - Rs. 10000/-

Children Education Allowance - Rs. 27000

How to Apply for IB Recruitment 2022 ?

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since the last deputation and have not undergone more than 1 deputation prior to this, may be forwarded so as to reach the Assistant Director, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi - 110021.