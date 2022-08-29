IB Recruitment 2022 for 157 DCIO and Other Posts, Check Details Here

IB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Intelligence Bureau (IB) is hiring 157 Adviser/Tech, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, Deputy Director/Tech, Additional Deputy Director/Crypto, Joint Deputy Director/Exe, Assistant Director/Exe and Senior Research Officer. Officers of Gazetted ranks (Group A) .

IB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Adviser/Tech, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO), Deputy Director/Tech, Additional Deputy Director/Crypto, Joint Deputy Director/Exe, Assistant Director/Exe and Senior Research Officer in the employment newspaper dated 27 August 2022. 

Officers of Gazetted ranks (Group A) are eligible to apply for IB Recruitment 2022. They are required to submit their application within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. The minimum tenure of deputation will be 3 or 5 years, further extentable upto maximum of 7 years.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

Vacancies

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Exe

110

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech

7

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Tele

1

Senior Research Officer

2

Advisor/Tech

1

Deputy Director/Tech 

2

Additional Deputy Director/Crypto

1

Joint Deputy Director/Exe

13

Assistant Director/Exe

20

Total

157

IB Salary

  • Special Security Allowance 20% of the basic pay
  • Uniform allowance - Rs. 10000/-
  • Children Education Allowance - Rs. 27000

How to Apply for IB Recruitment 2022 ?

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since the last deputation and have not undergone more than  1 deputation prior to this, may be forwarded so as to reach the Assistant Director, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi - 110021.

 

