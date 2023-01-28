IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Intelligence Bureau Tier 1,2,3 Exam Pattern

IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant (SA) & MTS 2023 exam pattern and syllabus. Check the complete Marking Scheme and selection process under MHA IB Recruitment 2023.

IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus 2023 PDF Download: To become a part of the Intelligence Bureau, eligible candidates must prepare for the IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Exam. Before starting the before starting their exam preparation, candidates must go through the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus. This will help them to prepare exam-relevant topics and avoid topics that are rarely asked in the exam. Recently, the Intelligence Bureau has invited applications to fill up a total of 1675 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/General). The application window will remain active from January 28 to February 17, 2023.

As the examinations are around the corner, all the aspirants must go through the IB Security Assistant/MTS syllabus and begin their preparation right away. Along with that, they should be well-versed with the IB Security Assistant/MTS Exam Pattern to understand the exam format & marking scheme followed by the officials. In this article, we have discussed the IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus along with the exam pattern & subject-wise topics.

IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Selection Process

Check the complete overview of the IB SA/Exe and MTS 2023 Selection Process shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Conducting Body Ministry of Home Affairs Name of the Organization Intelligence Bureau (IB) Post Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/General) Number of Vacancies 1675 Selection Stages Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Offline Exam of Descriptive Type, and Tier-3 Interview/Personality Test for SA/Exe Post only Official Website www.mha.gov.in Salary SA/Exe- Rs. 21700-69100 (Level 3)

MTS- Rs. 18000-56900 (Level 1)

IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern 2023

The IB Security Assistant/MTS Exam Pattern for Tier-1 is shared below for the reference of the candidates:

IB SA/MTS 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 20 20 1 Hour Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability & Reasoning 20 20 English Language 20 20 General Studies 20 20 Total 100 100

Note:

Tier-1 exam is common for both IB SA/Exe and MTS posts.

Tier-1 is an online exam of objective-type MCQs.

A total of 100 questions is 100 marks are asked in the exam divided into 5 parts containing 20 Questions of 1 mark each.

According to the IB Security Assistant/MTS Marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer.

The cut marks of the Tier I exam would be UR-35, SC/ST-33, OBC-34, and EWS-35.

IB Security Assistant/MTS Tier-1 Syllabus 2023

Check out the IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus for Tier-1 discussed below for the reference of the aspirants.

Tier-1 Subjects IB Security Assistant/MTS Topics General Awareness General Topics General Knowledge Buildings Inventions And Discoveries Calendars Languages Countries Music Animals Famous Personalities Books And Authors General History Polity General Economics Study General Polity Disasters World Organization Science And Technology Sports Environment Statistical Data – World Fashion Prizes And Awards Famous Places Trade Awareness Solar System Universe Earth First Largest Longest etc In World Currencies Religions Dances Sanctuaries Environment Pollution General Geography General Science General Computer Science Sports And Recreation Current Affairs Current Events National & International Person Places Awards Authors Economy Trade Awareness Miscellaneous Quantitative Aptitude Elementary Mathematics Arithmetic (Number Theory) Time and Distance Time and Work Work and Wages Clocks and Calendars Clocks Variation Additional Topics In Arithmetic Problems on Ages Boat and Streams Chain Rule Ratio And Proportion Average Logarithms Profit and Loss The partnership Discounts Mensuration– Areas and Volumes Commercial Maths Interest Simple Interest Compound Interest Percentage Unitary Method Number System Square Roots Area and Perimeter of Plane Figure Calendars Mixture and Allegation Pipes and Cisterns Races and Games Problems on Trains H.C.F. and L.C.M. Simplification Cube Roots Fractions and Decimals Volume And Surface Area of Solid Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical ability & reasoning Verbal Tests Analytical Reasoning Direction and Distance Test Coding Decoding Test Series Test Alphabet Test Data Sufficiency Test Blood Relationships Test Symbols and Notations Statements Assumptions Statements Arguments Data Interpretation Test Logic Tests Syllogism Complex Arrangement Test Analogy Test Problems Based on Symmetry Problems Based on Visual Ability Statements Conclusions Statements Action Linear Arrangement Test Classification (Odd Man Out) Test Non-Verbal Tests Classification (Non-Verbal Tests) Series (Non-Verbal Tests) Analogy (Non-Verbal Tests) English Language English Vocabulary Sentence Completion Idioms and Phrases Fill in The Blanks Synonyms Antonyms Cloze Tests English Usage Errors Common Errors Analogies Spelling Mistakes Sentence Improvement Sentence Reconstruction English Proficiency One Word Substitution Sentence Formation Spotting Errors Inappropriate Usage of Words English Comprehension Rearrangement of Words In Sentences Paragraph Completion Rearrangement of Sentence In Paragraph Paragraph Formation Sentence Correction

IB Security Assistant/MTS Tier-2 Exam Pattern

The IB Security Assistant/MTS Exam Pattern for Tier-2 is shared below for the reference of the candidates. Tier-2 is an offline exam of descriptive exam and comprises two parts such as:

Tier-2 Parts/Posts Exam Description Marks Time Part-1 (Common for IB SA/Exe and MTS posts) Translation of a Passage of 500 words from a local language/ dialect to English and vice-versa 40 1 Hour Part-2 (only for IB SA/Exe posts) Spoken Ability that will be assessed at the time of the Tier-3 exam. (Interview/Personality Test) 10 -

Note:

Part-1 is common for both IB SA/Exe and MTS posts. It contains questions related to the Translation of a Passage of 500 words from a local language/ dialect to English and vice-versa. This section carries a total of 40 marks and will be conducted for 60 minutes duration.

Part-2 is conducted only for IB SA/Exe posts. It contains questions related to the Spoken Ability that will be assessed at the time of the tier III exam. This section carries a total of 10 marks.

The Tier-2 exam is qualifying in nature. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-2 is 20 out of 50 marks for SA/Exe and 16 out of 40 marks for MTS/Gen.

IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Tier-3 Exam Pattern

The Tier-3 or Interview/Personality Test is conducted only for IB SA/Exe posts. The Interview/Personality Test is conducted for a total of 50 marks. Candidates who will clear all the selection rounds will only be considered eligible for the provisional appointment.

Tier-3 Posts Exam Description Marks Only for IB SA/Exe posts Interview/Personality Test 50

We hope this article was informative for all the candidates. It is important for the candidates to get well-versed with the IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus and exam pattern for better preparation. As it will help them to cover all important topics of the recruitment exam.