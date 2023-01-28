IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Intelligence Bureau Tier 1,2,3 Exam Pattern

IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus 2023 PDF Download: To become a part of the Intelligence Bureau, eligible candidates must prepare for the IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Exam. Before starting the before starting their exam preparation, candidates must go through the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus. This will help them to prepare exam-relevant topics and avoid topics that are rarely asked in the exam. Recently, the Intelligence Bureau has invited applications to fill up a total of 1675 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/General). The application window will remain active from January 28 to February 17, 2023.
As the examinations are around the corner, all the aspirants must go through the IB Security Assistant/MTS syllabus and begin their preparation right away. Along with that, they should be well-versed with the IB Security Assistant/MTS Exam Pattern to understand the exam format & marking scheme followed by the officials. In this article, we have discussed the IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus along with the exam pattern & subject-wise topics.
IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Selection Process
Check the complete overview of the IB SA/Exe and MTS 2023 Selection Process shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Conducting Body
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Name of the Organization
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
Post
|
Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/General)
|
Number of Vacancies
|
1675
|
Selection Stages
|
Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Offline Exam of Descriptive Type, and Tier-3 Interview/Personality Test for SA/Exe Post only
|
Official Website
|
www.mha.gov.in
|
Salary
|
SA/Exe- Rs. 21700-69100 (Level 3)
IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern 2023
The IB Security Assistant/MTS Exam Pattern for Tier-1 is shared below for the reference of the candidates:
|IB SA/MTS 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
1 Hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability & Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
General Studies
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Note:
- Tier-1 exam is common for both IB SA/Exe and MTS posts.
- Tier-1 is an online exam of objective-type MCQs.
- A total of 100 questions is 100 marks are asked in the exam divided into 5 parts containing 20 Questions of 1 mark each.
- According to the IB Security Assistant/MTS Marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer.
- The cut marks of the Tier I exam would be UR-35, SC/ST-33, OBC-34, and EWS-35.
IB Security Assistant/MTS Tier-1 Syllabus 2023
Check out the IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus for Tier-1 discussed below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
Tier-1 Subjects
|
IB Security Assistant/MTS Topics
|
General Awareness
|
General Topics
General Knowledge
Buildings Inventions And Discoveries
Calendars Languages
Countries Music
Animals Famous Personalities
Books And Authors
General History
Polity
General Economics Study
General Polity
Disasters World Organization
Science And Technology
Sports
Environment Statistical Data – World
Fashion Prizes And Awards
Famous Places Trade Awareness
Solar System
Universe Earth
First Largest Longest etc In World
Currencies Religions
Dances Sanctuaries
Environment
Pollution
General Geography
General Science
General Computer Science
Sports And Recreation
Current Affairs
Current Events National & International
Person
Places
Awards
Authors
Economy
Trade Awareness
Miscellaneous
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Elementary Mathematics
Arithmetic (Number Theory)
Time and Distance
Time and Work
Work and Wages
Clocks and Calendars
Clocks
Variation
Additional Topics In Arithmetic
Problems on Ages
Boat and Streams
Chain Rule
Ratio And Proportion
Average
Logarithms
Profit and Loss
The partnership
Discounts
Mensuration– Areas and Volumes
Commercial Maths
Interest
Simple Interest
Compound Interest
Percentage
Unitary Method
Number System
Square Roots
Area and Perimeter of Plane Figure
Calendars
Mixture and Allegation
Pipes and Cisterns
Races and Games
Problems on Trains
H.C.F. and L.C.M.
Simplification
Cube Roots
Fractions and Decimals
Volume And Surface Area of Solid
|
Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical ability & reasoning
|
Verbal Tests
Analytical Reasoning
Direction and Distance Test
Coding Decoding Test
Series Test
Alphabet Test
Data Sufficiency Test
Blood Relationships Test
Symbols and Notations
Statements Assumptions
Statements Arguments
Data Interpretation Test
Logic Tests
Syllogism
Complex Arrangement Test
Analogy Test
Problems Based on Symmetry
Problems Based on Visual Ability
Statements Conclusions
Statements Action
Linear Arrangement Test
Classification (Odd Man Out) Test
Non-Verbal Tests
Classification (Non-Verbal Tests)
Series (Non-Verbal Tests)
Analogy (Non-Verbal Tests)
|
English Language
|
English Vocabulary
Sentence Completion
Idioms and Phrases
Fill in The Blanks
Synonyms
Antonyms
Cloze Tests
English Usage Errors
Common Errors
Analogies
Spelling Mistakes
Sentence Improvement
Sentence Reconstruction
English Proficiency
One Word Substitution
Sentence Formation
Spotting Errors
Inappropriate Usage of Words
English Comprehension
Rearrangement of Words In Sentences
Paragraph Completion
Rearrangement of Sentence In Paragraph
Paragraph Formation
Sentence Correction
IB Security Assistant/MTS Tier-2 Exam Pattern
The IB Security Assistant/MTS Exam Pattern for Tier-2 is shared below for the reference of the candidates. Tier-2 is an offline exam of descriptive exam and comprises two parts such as:
|Tier-2 Parts/Posts
|Exam Description
|Marks
|Time
|Part-1 (Common for IB SA/Exe and MTS posts)
|Translation of a Passage of 500 words from a local language/ dialect to English and vice-versa
|40
|1 Hour
|Part-2 (only for IB SA/Exe posts)
|Spoken Ability that will be assessed at the time of the Tier-3 exam. (Interview/Personality Test)
|10
|-
Note:
- Part-1 is common for both IB SA/Exe and MTS posts. It contains questions related to the Translation of a Passage of 500 words from a local language/ dialect to English and vice-versa. This section carries a total of 40 marks and will be conducted for 60 minutes duration.
- Part-2 is conducted only for IB SA/Exe posts. It contains questions related to the Spoken Ability that will be assessed at the time of the tier III exam. This section carries a total of 10 marks.
- The Tier-2 exam is qualifying in nature. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-2 is 20 out of 50 marks for SA/Exe and 16 out of 40 marks for MTS/Gen.
IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Tier-3 Exam Pattern
The Tier-3 or Interview/Personality Test is conducted only for IB SA/Exe posts. The Interview/Personality Test is conducted for a total of 50 marks. Candidates who will clear all the selection rounds will only be considered eligible for the provisional appointment.
|Tier-3 Posts
|Exam Description
|Marks
|Only for IB SA/Exe posts
|Interview/Personality Test
|50
We hope this article was informative for all the candidates. It is important for the candidates to get well-versed with the IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus and exam pattern for better preparation. As it will help them to cover all important topics of the recruitment exam.