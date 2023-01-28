IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Intelligence Bureau Tier 1,2,3 Exam Pattern

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus 2023 PDF Download: To become a part of the Intelligence Bureau, eligible candidates must prepare for the IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Exam. Before starting the before starting their exam preparation, candidates must go through the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus. This will help them to prepare exam-relevant topics and avoid topics that are rarely asked in the exam. Recently, the Intelligence Bureau has invited applications to fill up a total of 1675 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/General). The application window will remain active from January 28 to February 17, 2023. 

As the examinations are around the corner, all the aspirants must go through the IB Security Assistant/MTS syllabus and begin their preparation right away.  Along with that, they should be well-versed with the IB Security Assistant/MTS Exam Pattern to understand the exam format & marking scheme followed by the officials. In this article, we have discussed the IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus along with the exam pattern & subject-wise topics.

IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Selection Process

Check the complete overview of the IB SA/Exe and MTS 2023 Selection Process shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Conducting Body

Ministry of Home Affairs

Name of the Organization

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Post

Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/General)

Number of Vacancies

1675

Selection Stages

Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Offline Exam of Descriptive Type, and Tier-3 Interview/Personality Test for SA/Exe Post only

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in

Salary

SA/Exe- Rs. 21700-69100 (Level 3)
MTS- Rs. 18000-56900 (Level 1)

IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern 2023

The IB Security Assistant/MTS Exam Pattern for Tier-1 is shared below for the reference of the candidates:

IB SA/MTS 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

1 Hour

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability & Reasoning

20

20

English Language

20

20

General Studies

20

20

Total

100

100

Note:

  • Tier-1 exam is common for both  IB SA/Exe and MTS posts.
  • Tier-1 is an online exam of objective-type MCQs.
  • A total of 100 questions is 100 marks are asked in the exam divided into 5 parts containing 20 Questions of 1 mark each.
  • According to the IB Security Assistant/MTS Marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer.
  • The cut marks of the Tier I exam would be UR-35, SC/ST-33, OBC-34, and EWS-35.

IB Security Assistant/MTS Tier-1 Syllabus 2023

Check out the IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus for Tier-1 discussed below for the reference of the aspirants.

Tier-1 Subjects

IB Security Assistant/MTS Topics

General Awareness

General Topics

General Knowledge

Buildings Inventions And Discoveries

Calendars Languages

Countries Music

Animals Famous Personalities

Books And Authors

General History 

Polity

General Economics Study

General Polity

Disasters World Organization

Science And Technology

Sports

Environment Statistical Data – World

Fashion Prizes And Awards

Famous Places Trade Awareness

Solar System

Universe Earth

First Largest Longest etc In World

Currencies Religions

Dances Sanctuaries

Environment

Pollution

General Geography

General Science

General Computer Science

Sports And Recreation

Current Affairs

Current Events National & International

Person 

Places

Awards 

Authors

Economy

Trade Awareness

Miscellaneous

Quantitative Aptitude

Elementary Mathematics

Arithmetic (Number Theory)

Time and Distance

Time and Work

Work and Wages

Clocks and Calendars

Clocks

Variation

Additional Topics In Arithmetic

Problems on Ages

Boat and Streams

Chain Rule

Ratio And Proportion

Average

Logarithms

Profit and Loss

The partnership

Discounts

Mensuration– Areas and Volumes

Commercial Maths

Interest

Simple Interest

Compound Interest

Percentage

Unitary Method

Number System

Square Roots

Area and Perimeter of Plane Figure

Calendars

Mixture and Allegation

Pipes and Cisterns

Races and Games

Problems on Trains

H.C.F. and L.C.M.

Simplification

Cube Roots

Fractions and Decimals

Volume And Surface Area of Solid

Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical ability & reasoning

Verbal Tests

Analytical Reasoning

Direction and Distance Test

Coding Decoding Test

Series Test

Alphabet Test

Data Sufficiency Test

Blood Relationships Test

Symbols and Notations

Statements Assumptions

Statements Arguments

Data Interpretation Test

Logic Tests

Syllogism

Complex Arrangement Test

Analogy Test

Problems Based on Symmetry

Problems Based on Visual Ability

Statements Conclusions

Statements Action

Linear Arrangement Test

Classification (Odd Man Out) Test

Non-Verbal Tests

Classification (Non-Verbal Tests)

Series (Non-Verbal Tests)

Analogy (Non-Verbal Tests)

English Language

English Vocabulary

Sentence Completion

Idioms and Phrases

Fill in The Blanks

Synonyms

Antonyms

Cloze Tests

English Usage Errors

Common Errors

Analogies

Spelling Mistakes

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Reconstruction

English Proficiency

One Word Substitution

Sentence Formation

Spotting Errors

Inappropriate Usage of Words

English Comprehension

Rearrangement of Words In Sentences

Paragraph Completion

Rearrangement of Sentence In Paragraph

Paragraph Formation

Sentence Correction

IB Security Assistant/MTS Tier-2 Exam Pattern

The IB Security Assistant/MTS Exam Pattern for Tier-2 is shared below for the reference of the candidates. Tier-2 is an offline exam of descriptive exam and comprises two parts such as:

Tier-2 Parts/Posts Exam Description Marks Time
Part-1 (Common for IB SA/Exe and MTS posts) Translation of a Passage of 500 words from a local language/ dialect to English and vice-versa 40 1 Hour
Part-2 (only for IB SA/Exe posts) Spoken Ability that will be assessed at the time of the Tier-3 exam. (Interview/Personality Test) 10 -

Note:

  • Part-1 is common for both IB SA/Exe and MTS posts. It contains questions related to the Translation of a Passage of 500 words from a local language/ dialect to English and vice-versa. This section carries a total of 40 marks and will be conducted for 60 minutes duration.
  • Part-2 is conducted only for IB SA/Exe posts.  It contains questions related to the Spoken Ability that will be assessed at the time of the tier III exam. This section carries a total of 10 marks.
  • The Tier-2 exam is qualifying in nature. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-2 is 20 out of 50 marks for SA/Exe and 16 out of 40 marks for MTS/Gen.

IB Security Assistant/MTS 2023 Tier-3 Exam Pattern

The Tier-3 or Interview/Personality Test is conducted only for IB SA/Exe posts. The Interview/Personality Test is conducted for a total of 50 marks. Candidates who will clear all the selection rounds will only be considered eligible for the provisional appointment. 

Tier-3 Posts Exam Description Marks
Only for IB SA/Exe posts Interview/Personality Test 50

We hope this article was informative for all the candidates. It is important for the candidates to get well-versed with the IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus and exam pattern for better preparation. As it will help them to cover all important topics of the recruitment exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Syllabus for the IB Security Assistant and MTS 2023 Tier-1 Exam?

The Syllabus for IB Security Assistant and MTS 2023 Tier-1 Exam will be divided into 5 subjects - General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability & Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies.

Q2. What is the IB Security Assistant and MTS 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?

The IB Security Assistant and MTS 2023 Tier-1 Exam will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each divided into 5 sections with 20 questions in each section.

Q3. What is the exam duration for the IB Security Assistant and MTS Tier-1 Exam 2023?

The duration for the IB Security Assistant and MTS 2023 Tier-1 exam will be 1 hour.

Q4. Will there be any negative marking in the IB Security Assistant and MTS Tier-1 Exam 2023?

Yes, there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer.

Q5. What is the IB Security Assistant and MTS 2023 Selection Process?

The IB Security Assistant and MTS 2023 Selection Process consist of three stages - Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Offline Exam of Descriptive Type and Tier-3 Interview/Personality Test (Only for SA Exe Posts)

