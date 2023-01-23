IB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria: 10th Pass Can Apply! Check Age Limit, Qualification for 1675 SA/MTS Posts

IB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Security Assistant/Executive (SA) & Multi-tasking Staff/General (MTS) Posts eligibility including the Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Nationality, etc., for 1675 Vacancies.

IB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has invited online applications from Indian Nationals for Direct Recruitment to the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen). The registration will be done from 28th January to 17th February 2023 for the recruitment of 1675 Vacancies.

Below are the important dates for IB Recruitment 2023:

IB Security Assistant & MTS Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Opening Date 28th January 2023 Online Application Closing Date 17th February 2023 Exam Date To be notified later

The IB Recruitment process comprises three stages, Online Exam, Offline Exam of Descriptive Type, and Interview round. Candidates who will clear all these rounds will be considered eligible for the provisional allotment of the post. In this article, we have shared detailed information on the IB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria for the ease of the candidates.

IB Recruitment SA/Exe & MTS/Gen 2023 Vacancy Details

Below is the brief detail of IB Recruitment SA/Exe & MTS/Gen 2023 Vacancies:

Post Name Pay Level Vacancies Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix + admissible Central Govt. Allowances General Central Service (Group C) Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial 1525 Multi-tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen) Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix + admissible Central Govt. Allowances General Central Service (Group C) Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial 150 Note: Special Security Allowance @20% of Basic Pay in addition to other Govt. Allowances Cash Compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

IB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Before applying online for the post, it is important for the candidates to satisfy all the IB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria and other related factors in order to appear for the selection process. The eligibility criteria for the IB recruitment process include components like age limit, educational qualification, nationality, number of attempts, etc.

Conducting Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Name of the Organization Intelligence Bureau (IB) Post Name Security Assistant/Executive & Multi-tasking Staff/General Official Website www.mha.gov.in Salary SA/Exe- Rs. 21700-69100 (Level 3)

MTS- Rs. 18000-56900 (Level 1) Selection Process Online Exam, Offline Exam of Descriptive Type, and Interview

IB Recruitment 2023 Age Limit (As on 17th Feb 2023)

As per the IB Recruitment Age Limit, the age limit for different posts are:

Post Name Age Limit (As on 17th Feb 2023) Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) Not exceeding 27 years as on closing date Multi-tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen) 18-25 years as on closing date

However, there shall be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category shared below:

The upper age limit shall be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST category and 3 years for the OBC category.

There is a relaxation on the upper age limit for departmental candidates up to 40 years of age who have provided 3 years of regular & continuous service.

The age limit shall be relaxed up to the age of 35 years for general candidates and 40 years for SC/ST in case of widows, divorced women, and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried.

IB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

All the IB Recruitment educational qualifications should be fulfilled by the aspirants before applying for the post. The educational qualification will be as follow:

Matriculation (10th Pass) or equivalent from any recognized board.

Should have a domicile certificate of the state.

Knowledge of any one of the Local Language/dialects prescribed in notification

Desirable Qualification: Field Experience in Intelligence Work.

IB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Candidates should be Indian Nationals when applying for the IB Recruitment Process.

IB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

There are no restrictions on the number of attempts to apply for the IB Security Assistant/Executive & Multi-tasking Staff/General post. Candidates will be considered eligible to apply for the post till they are fulfilling all the IB Recruitment Exam Eligibility criteria and other factors.

We hope this article on IB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria was helpful for all the aspirants. Candidates should make sure that they satisfy all the eligibility factors and then apply for the recruitment process. In case, they fail to fulfill the prescribed eligibility rules, then it will lead to the cancellation of the candidature.