IBPS RRB 2023 Eligibility: Office Assistant, Scale 1, 2, 3, Age Limit, Qualification, Percentage

IBPS RRB Eligibility 2023: Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III Notification for IBPS RRB 2023 has been announced by the IBPS. Candidates must read the IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria before applying for the examination. It is important to check the age and qualification requirements for IBPS RRB. We discussed the IBPS RRB 2023 Age Limit and Educational Requirements in detail in this article.

IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria 2023: Overview

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria 2023 for RRB Clerk (Office Assistant), RRB PO (Office Scale I), Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III posts along with the official notification. The candidates applying for the 8612 posts must check the eligibility criteria required for the posts they are applying for. Here, we have also tabulated all the IBPS RRB 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 01.06.2023 to 21.06.2023 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 01.06.2023 to 21.06.2023 Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training 10.07.2023 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training 17.07.2023 to 22.07.2023 Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary July/August 2023 Online Examination – Preliminary August 2023 Result of Online Exam – Preliminary September 2023 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single September 2023 Online Examination – Main / Single September 2023 Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II, and III) October 2023 Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II, and III) October/November 2023 Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II, and III) October/November 2023 Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II, III & Office Assistant) To be notified

IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria 2023: Office Assistant, Scale 1, 2 and 3

The Eligibility Criteria of the candidates for any exams majorly cover Nationality, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Experience, etc. Below we have provided detailed information regarding the eligibility criteria for IBPS RRB Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II, and III

IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria: Nationality

To be eligible for the post of IBPSC RRB 2023 a candidate must be either:

a Citizen of India or

a subject of Nepal or

a subject of Bhutan or

a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit

As per the Notification released for IBPS RRB the criteria for age changes from post to post. Read here for detailed information on age. The ages given below are applicable for those belonging to the General and EWS categories.

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1983 and later than 31.05.2002 (both dates inclusive).

For Officer Scale-II (Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1991 and later than 31.05.2002 (both dates inclusive).

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1993 and later than 31.05.2005 (both dates inclusive).

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 02.06.1995 and later than 01.06.2005 (both dates inclusive).

The age relaxations given to reserved categories are discussed below:

Sr. No. Category Age Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer) 3 years 3 Persons With Benchmark Disability 10 years 4a Ex-Servicemen/Disabled Ex-Servicemen (for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) actual period of service rendered in the defence forces + 3 years (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to a maximum age limit of 50 years 4b In the case of Ex-servicemen commissioned officers, including ECOs/ SSCOs, who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within the next one year from the last date for receipt of application) other than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or on account of physical disability attributable to military service or on invalidment, subject to ceiling as per Government guidelines (for the post of Officers) 5 years 5 Widows, Divorced women and women legally separated from their husbands who have not remarried [only for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose)] Age concession upto the age of 35 years for General/EWS, 38 years for OBC and 40 years SC/ST candidates 6 Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification and Experience

The candidates should have the required educational qualification and experience on or before June 21, 2023. The common requirement for each post.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent

(a) Proficiency in the local language as prescribed by the participating RRBs

(b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent

Preference will be given to the candidates having a degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy.

Proficiency in the local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* Desirable: working knowledge of Computer

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to candidates having a degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics, and Accountancy.

Experience - Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager)

Special qualification is required for applying to the Office Scale-II Specialist Officers. Details of the required degree are given below

Information Technology Officer

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Desirable: Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc.

Experience: One year (in the relevant field)

Chartered Accountant

Certified Associate (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Experience: One Year as a Chartered Accountant.

Law Officer

Degree from a recognized University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Experience: Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years

Treasury Manager

Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution

Experience: One Year (in the relevant field)

Marketing Officer

MBA in Marketing from a recognized university

Experience: One Year (in the relevant field)

Agricultural Officer

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

Experience: Two Years (in the relevant field)

IBPS RRB Office Scale-III (Senior Manager)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Preference will be given to the candidates having a Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Experience: Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institution

