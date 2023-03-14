ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Paper Analysis 2023: The ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science paper was conducted today by the CISCE board. Students have much to discuss after exams, so check the ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science exam paper analysis here.

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams 2023, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have reached their midway point. The ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science paper 2023 was held today, March 14. The ICSE exams 2023 commenced from February 27 and are expected to end on March 29. Several major exams are now over, but many are yet to come as well. Environmental Science (Code: 82) is part of the Group II Elective subjects in ICSE Class 10. Environmental Science is an easy and scoring subject, unlike most other ICSE board subjects. It also doesn’t have an extensive syllabus that’s why the board kept it the same throughout the COVID-19 pandemic era. However, students tend to not take Environmental Science lightly and end up making silly mistakes that cost them good grades. Find out the level (easy, moderate or tough) of the 2023 ICSE Environmental Science Class 10 exam with our in-depth analysis. Stay tuned as we bring you all the details regarding the ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science paper 2023, along with the exam review, question paper, and answer key.

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website https://cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject Environmental Science (Code: 82) Date March 14, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Medium

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2023

The ICSE Board Class 10 Environmental Science paper totalled 80 marks and was two hours long.

The questions in the exam were wide-ranging and were of objective, short-answer and descriptive long-answer type.

15 minutes of reading time was provided to students before the exam to read the question paper. Writing answers was forbidden during this period.

The ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science exam comprised two sections: A & B of 40 marks each.

All questions from Section A were compulsory, while students were allowed to choose any four questions from Section B.

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Paper Review 2023

As per students and teachers, the question paper for ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science exam 2023 was easy. Some questions were a bit lengthy and tricky but the overall consensus of the paper was easy. Keep checking here as we update the latest details of the 2023 ICSE Environmental Science exam.

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Question Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Answer Key 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results are scheduled for May or June 2023 (tentative). After that, the compartment exams will begin. You’ll be first to know when the ICSE Class 10 results 2023 are announced.

