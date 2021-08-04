Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 for 920 Executive Posts: Apply Online @idbibank.in, Graduate Eligible

IDBI Bank is hiring 920 Executive. More details such as salary, selection process, vacancy break up, exam pattern, selection process and application process.

Created On: Aug 4, 2021 14:37 IST
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: IDBI Bank has published a notification for the post of Executive. A total of 920 vacancies are available on contract basis at its different Branches and Offices on its website idbibank.in. Candidates should not miss this opportunity and start applying from today i.e. on 04 August 2021 and the last date for IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment is 18 August 2021. IDBI Application Link is given below.

Graduates are eligible for IDBI Executive Recruitment and age of the candidates should be between 20 years to 25 years.

Those who successfully apply for IDBI Recruitment will be called for Online Exam which is scheduled on 05 September 2021. More details such as salary, selection process, vacancy break up, exam pattern, selection process and application process in this article.

IDBI Executive Notification

IDBI Executive Online Application

IDBI Website

Important Dates

  1. Start Date of submission of online application forms: 04 August 2021
  2. Last Date of submission of application forms: 18 August 2021
  3. IDBI Bank Executive Admit Card Date - 27 August 2021
  4. Date of Online Test at all centers - 05 September 2021

IDBI Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 920

  1. UR - 373
  2. SC - 138
  3. ST - 69
  4. OBC - 248
  5. EWS - 92

IDBI Executive Salary:

  1. Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year
  2. Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year
  3. Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service.

Eligibility Criteria for IDBI Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. A Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD)
  2. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate as on July 01, 2021 and indicates the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IDBI Bank Executive Age Limit:

  1. Minimum: 20 Years
  2. Maximum: 25 years

Selection Process for IDBI Executive  Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of online test

IDBI Executive Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Question Max Marks Duration
Reasoning 50 50 90 min
 Working English Language 50 50
Quantitative Aptitude 50 50
Total Marks 150 150

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

How to Apply for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates to go to IDBI Bank’s website www.idbibank.in and click on the “CAREERS/CURRENT OPENINGS” to open the link “Recruitment of Executives on Contract-2021” and then click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen.

To register application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs. 200/-

For All Others -  Rs. 1000/-

FAQ

What is IDBI Bank Executive Salary ?

Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service.

What is the eligibility for IDBI Bank Executive Posts ?

Graduation

What is IDBI Executive Age Limit ?

20 to 25 years

What is IDBI Executive Application Fee for General ?

1000/-

What is IDBI Registration Date ?

18 August 2021

What is the starting date for IDBI Application 2021 ?

04 August 2021
