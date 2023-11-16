IGU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 97 Faculty Posts at igu.ac.in

Indira Gandhi University Recruitment 2023: The Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur commenced the registration process for 97 teaching posts. This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Learn the steps to apply online for IGU Recruitment 2023 here.

IGU Recruitment 2023: Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur has invited applications for the recruitment of various faculty posts. Interested candidates can submit their application form on the IGU website at igu.ac.in. The registration is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 12.

Initially, the last date to apply online for IGU Recruitment 2023 was November 15, which has been extended to December 07, providing candidates with additional time to submit their application forms. It is important to note that no forms will be accepted after the last date. Get all the details regarding Indira Gandhi University Recruitment 2023 here.

Important Dates

As per the official notification released on October 20, the registration process commenced on October 21. Candidates can submit their application forms till December 07 and the last date to submit the hardcopy of the application form is December 17. Check out all the important dates for IGU Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

Events Important Dates Application submission begins on October 21 Last date for the receipt of online application December 07 Last date to submit the hardcopy of the application form December 17

IGU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

To apply for IGU Recruitment, candidates must possess a master's degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from a recognised university or college. Additionally, they must have qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET. For further details, go through the official notification provided here.

Indira Gandhi University Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

IGU Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The IGU recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 97 posts. Out of these, 13 vacancies are for Professor, 20 for Associate Professor and 64 for Assistant Professor posts. Refer to the official notification to know the complete breakdown of the Indira Gandhi University 2023 vacancy.

Posts Number of vacancies Professor 13 Associate Professor 20 Assistant Professor 64

How to Apply for Indira Gandhi University Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur at igu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself first and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Fill out the details carefully and submit the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Make the fee payment and submit the IGU application form 2023.

Step 7: Download the Indira Gandhi University Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.