IIFT 2021 Answer Key Expected to be Out Soon, Download

IIFT 2021 Answer Key - National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release IIFT 2021 answer key (provisional) in online mode for the candidates who appeared for IIFT 2021 on 24th Jan 2021.

After the release of IIFT answer key, candidates will be required to login to the official website, using the credentials provided at the time of registration to download the IIFT answer key 2021.

IIFT answer key will enable the candidates to match their answers with the help of the response sheet and also check if any attempted answer is incorrect. Candidates can further challenge the IIFT answer key, with adequate proof, and within the stipulated time allotted by NTA.

Candidates would be required to pay the said amount as decided by the exam conducting authority to challenge question. Find out tips to download IIFT answer key 2021, process to challenge it and tips to download the final IIFT 2021 answer key here:-

IIFT 2021 - Important Dates

IIFT Events IIFT Important Dates IIFT Exam 24th January 2021 IIFT Answer Key release Last week of January, 2021 IIFT Objection Raising Window Last week of January, 2021 IIFT Final answer key Last week of January, 2021 IIFT 2021 Result First week of February, 2021

IIFT 2021 Answer Keys – Steps to Download

Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned as under to download IIFT answer key:-

• Log on to the official website of IIFT-NTA

• Click on ‘View question paper - IIFT MBA (IB) only Indian candidates’

• Enter your unique application number and password/date of birth allotted at the time of registration

• Click on ‘Download’ and save your IIFT answer key on the desktop

IIFT Marking Scheme 2021

Take a look at the IIFT marking scheme to understand the way in which questions have been marked and telly it with your answer sheet:-

IIFT Exam Sections No. of questions Marking Scheme per question Negative Marking per question Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 35 3 -1 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 30 3 -1 Quantitative Ability 25 3 -1 General Knowledge & Current Affairs 20 1.5 -0.5 Total 110

How to Challenge IIFT Answer Key

To challenge the IIFT answer key, it is important to read carefully through the IIFT preliminary answer key and verify each and every answer. In case, you find an answer(s) is incorrect, you can challenge it by filling a form online and paying requisite fee per question.

The objection raising fee is to be paid online by credit/debit card/net banking/ PAYTM/UPI services. It should be noted that if the challenge is found to be correct, the processing fee will be refunded to the candidate though online mode.

Steps to challenge IIFT Preliminary Answer Key:-

• Log on to the IIFT-NTA website

• Enter application number and password or date of birth

• Click on ‘challenge answer key’ button

• There will be 110 Questions IDs in sequential order. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option (s)’ is the official answer to that particular question.

• Select anyone or more of the Option IDs given under option(s) ID claimed by clicking the check box

• Scroll down and click on ‘Save your Claim(s)’ and move to next screen.

• All the IDs challenged by the candidate will be displayed

• Candidate can also Upload the supporting documents after selecting ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

• Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee’

IIFT 2021 Final Answer Key

The IIFT final answer key is released after conducting thorough scrutiny of the challenges being raised by the exam aspirants. The subject matter experts examine the objections carefully and then final IIFT answer key is created. The IIFT 2021 result and final answer key is declared for the candidates at the end.

This process is conducted by NTA to ensure high level of transparency with the aspirants and to give them a chance to raise objections to make rectifications at the later stage. It should be noted that NTA will not entertain any grievance with regard to answer key(s) once IIFT 2020 result is declared.

To Read more about the IIFT 2021 exam, keep visiting MBA section of Jagranjosh.com and subscribe to our Email subscription to receive latest updates about MBA colleges, courses, and institutes, directly in your inbox.