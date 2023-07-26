Indian Air Force Agniveer Salary 2023: Basic Pay, In Hand Salary, Training, Allowances

Indian Air Force Agniveer Salary 2023: Check the salary offered by the Indian Air Force to Agniveer Vayu including in-hand salary, allowances, and benefits. The Agniveer package will be Rs. 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Salary 2023: The Indian Air Force has invited online applications from unmarried male and female candidates to fill 3500+ vacancies for the Agniveer post through Air Force Agneepath Vayu recruitment (01/2024). The online application for IAF Agniveer will be active from July 27 to August 17, 2023. Agniveer Vayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950 for the duration of four years.

As per the official notification, the online IAF Agniveer exam is scheduled from October 13, 2023 onwards. All the candidates selected under this Scheme will receive an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. All the Agniveer Vayu enrolled under this scheme will undergo military training based on Indian Air Force requirements. The distinctive service numbers will be assigned to Agniveer Vayu for their service duration. Let's look at the details of the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu salary, pay scale, allowances, benefits, and training details.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Salary 2023 After Enrollment

All the selected candidates will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for the duration of four years. Agniveer Vayu would create a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, unlike any other existing ranks. The Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain Agniveer Vayu after completing four years of service.

Upon completing the four years of service successfully, Agniveer Vayu will get an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre of the IAF as Airmen based on the organization’s requirements and policies defined by the Indian Air Force. These applications will be considered centralized based on objective criteria, including performance during their four-year service, and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveer Vayu will be appointed in the regular cadre of IAF. Agniveer Vayu will not have any right to be appointed for further enrolment into the Indian Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Salary Structure 2023

Candidates appointed for the IAF Agniveer post will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. Along with this, they will be eligible for various allowances, i.e., risk and hardship allowances, dress and travel allowances, etc, admissible as per the existing rules. Candidates selected for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu will receive one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, including their monthly contribution along with a matching contribution by the Government upon completing their engagement period of four years.

Year Customised Package (Monthly) In-Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund (30%) Contribution to Corpus fund by GoI All Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution) 1st Year 30000 21000 9000 9000 2nd Year 33000 23100 9900 9900 3rd Year 36500 25550 10950 10950 4th Year 40000 28000 12000 12000 All Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution) Total Contribution in Agniveers Corpus Fund after four years Rs. 5.02 lakh Rs. 5.02 lakh Exit after 4 year Rs. 10.04 Lakhs as Seve Nidhi Package (absolute amount excluding interest)

Note:

Agniveer Vayu is not required to contribute to any Provident Fund of the Government.

No gratuity or any kind of pensionary benefits will be provided.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Allowances

The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu in hand salary ranges between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. Along with the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Salary package, the Agniveer will be eligible to enjoy various allowances like Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF), Dress and Travel allowances, etc. Some perks include ration, clothing, accommodation, and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) as per the existing rules. With this, they get the following facilities as a part of the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Salary structure.

Leave: The Grant of leave depends on the exigencies of the Indian Air Force. The following rules for leave apply to Agniveervayu during their job tenure: -

(a) Annual Leave. 30 days per year.

(b) Sick Leave. Depends on medical advice

Medical and CSD Facilities: Agniveer Vayu will receive medical facilities at Service Hospitals and CSD provisions until their engagement period in the Indian Air Force.

Insurance, Death, and Disability Compensation: The candidates selected for Agniveer Vayu will receive non-contributory Life Insurance cover of Rs. 48 Lakhs during their engagement period in the Indian Air Force. They will not be governed by provisions in the Pension Regulations/Rules for Indian Air Force. They can check the detailed information on Death/Disability compensation by visiting the official website.

Disability Compensation: One-time ex-gratia Rs 44/25/15 Lakhs depends on the percentage of disability (100/75/50) from Public Funds.

Agniveer Skill Certificate: Upon completing the engagement period successfully, a detailed Skill-Set certificate will be issued to the Agniveer Vayu that highlights their skills and competency level, etc.

Not Entitled to the ESM Status: The candidates appointed for this scheme will not be eligible for Ex-Servicemen status after successfully completing their four years engagement period.