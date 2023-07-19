Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Eligibility 2023: IAF has released notification for 3500+ Agniveer Vayu vacancies. Check age limit, educational qualification and physical standards for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023 recruitment.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Indian Air Force has invited applications to fill 3500+ vacancies for the Agniveer post under the Air Force Agnipath Vayu recruitment (01/2024). Candidates must fufill all the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu eligibility requirements and physical qualifications before applying for the post. All the 12th pass candidates who are 17.5 years or above are considered to be eligible for the post. Below are the important dates of Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment:

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Opening July 27, 2023 Last Date to Apply August 17, 2023 Exam Date October 13, 2023 Batch 01/2024

In this article, we have shared complete details on the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu eligibility criteria 2023 including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, physical standard requirements, and much more.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Let’s look at the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu eligibility criteria 2023 in brief:

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Eligibility 2023 Overview Minimum Age Limit 17.5 years Maximum Age Limit 21 years Educational Qualification Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent Exam Nationality Indian Previous Experience Previous Experience is not required.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Age Limit 2023

Candidates must fulfill all the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu age limit before applying for the post. As per the official notification, the age of the candidates must be between 17.5 years-21 years when applying for the post. In brief, candidates born between June 27, 2003 and December 27, 2006 are eligible to apply for the post. The age will be calculated as per Indian Airforce Agniveers Recruitment 01/2024 Rules.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Educational Qualification 2023

The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu educational qualification is an important prerequisite of the recruitment process. Candidates must possess the following qualifications before applying for the post.

Subject Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Educational Qualification Science Subject Eligibility Passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% Marks from education boards recognized by Central, State, and UT. and 50% Marks in English. OR Passed 3-Year Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from Central, State, and UT recognized Polytechnic Institute with Minimum 50% Marks and 50% Marks in English in Diploma Course. OR Passed 2-Year Vocation Course with Non-Vocational Subject Physics and Math from education boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with 50% Marks Aggregate and 50% Marks in English Other Than Science Subject Eligibility Passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent in any streams/subjects from education boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with minimum 50% Marks Aggregate and 50% Marks in English. OR Passed 2 Year Vocation Course from education boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with a minimum 50% Aggregate and 50% Marks in English

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Nationality 2023

Along with the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu age limit, qualification, and other eligibility factors, aspirants must fulfill the nationality criteria before applying for the post. Candidate must be a citizen of India in order to be eligible to apply for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu recruitment.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Marital Status 2023

Only unmarried candidates (male & female) will be eligible for enrolment as Agneer Vayu, and they shall undertake not to marry during the defined engagement period of four years. Agniveer Vayu who marry during the prescribed period shall be discharged from the services.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Physical Standards 2023

Along with Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu eligibility requirements, candidates must fulfill all the medical standard requirements, including Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu height, weight, and chest requirements to apply for the recruitment process.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Physical Standard Test

As per Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu eligibility criteria, the physical standard requirements for male and female candidates are as follows:

Height: The minimum acceptable height for the male candidate is 152.5 cm, whereas the minimum acceptable height for the female candidate is 152 cm.

Weight: Proportionate to age and height.

Chest: The chest should be well proportional with a minimum age expansion of 5 cm for male and female candidates.

Hearing: Candidate must have normal hearing i.e., able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately.

Dental: Must have healthy gums, a good set of teeth, and a minimum of 14 dental points.

Visual Standards: Let's look at the visual standards for male and female candidates:

Visual Activity Maximum Limits of Refractive Error Colour Vision 6/12 each eye, correctable to 6/6 each eye Hypermetropia- +2.0 D Myopia 1 D Including +/- 0.50 D Astigmatism CP-II

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Physical Efficiency Test

As per Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu eligibility criteria, the physical efficiency test for male and female candidates are as follows:

PFT-I: Candidate will have to complete 1.6 km run as per the following timing to qualify for PFT-II.

Test Male candidate Female candidate 1.6 km run Within 07 minutes Within 06 minutes

PFT-II: Candidates declared qualified in PFT-I are shortlisted for PFT-II after 10 minutes of recuperation time. The sequence of exercises and maximum time period of male and female candidates are as follows:

Male Candidate Test Max Time Period Remarks 10 Push-ups 01 minute Test will be conducted after 10 minutes break on completion of run. 10 Sit-ups 01 minute Test will be conducted after 02 minutes break on completion of 10 push-ups. 20 squats 01 minute Test will be conducted after 02 minutes break on completion of 10 sit-ups. Female Candidate Test Max Time Period Remarks 10 Sit-ups 01 minute and 30 seconds Test will be conducted after 10 minutes break on completion of run. 15 Squats 01 minute Test will be conducted after 02 minutes break on completion of 10 sit-ups.

It is advised to enter all the correct and genuine information in the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu application to avoid rejection of their candidature in the future. Candidates must submit only valid details in the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu application form. Also, they need to produce all the supporting documents regarding their eligibility claims for verification purposes as and when asked by the officials.

