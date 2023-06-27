Indian Army Officer Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Training & Promotion Policy

Indian Army Officer Salary 2023: Indian Army is conducting the online registration process for the enrolment in Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course scheduled to commence in April 2024 onwards at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Check Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Below are the important dates for Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023:
|
Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
June 20, 2023
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
July 19, 2023
|
Course Commencement
(Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course )
|
April 2024 Batch
|
SSB Exam Date
|
September or October 2023 (Tentative)
Let’s look at the salary, pay scale, allowances, training, and promotion policy of an Indian Army SSC cadets in detail:
Indian Army Officer Pay Scale 2023
Let’s look at the pay scale under the Indian Army SSC recruitment 2023:
|
Rank
|
Level
|
Pay (In Rs.)
|
Lieutenant
|
Level-10
|
56,100 - 1,77,500
|
Captain
|
Level- 10B
|
61,300-1,93,900
|
Major
|
Level- 11
|
69,400-2,07,200
|
Lieutenant Colonel
|
Level- 12A
|
1,21,200-2,12,400
|
Colonel
|
Level- 13
|
1,30,600-2,15,900
|
Brigadier
|
Level -13A
|
1,39,600-2,17,600
|
Major General
|
Level- 14
|
1,44,200-2,18,200
|
Lieutenant General HAG Scale
|
Level- 15
|
1,82,200-2,24,100
|
Lieutenant General HAG +Scale
|
Level- 16
|
2,05,400-2,24,400
|
VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG)
|
Level- 17
|
2,25,000/-(fixed)
|
COAS
|
Level- 18
|
2,50,000/-(fixed)
Indian Army SSC Military Service Pay (MSP)
Let’s look at the amount of Military Service Pay (MSP) given to the Indian Army SSC officers:
|
Post
|
Military Service Pay (MSP)
|
To the Officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier
|
Rs. 15,500/- Per month fixed
Indian Army SSC Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training
Let’s look at the amount of stipend given to the Indian Army SSC officers:
|
Post
|
Stipend
|
Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academy i.e. during the training period at OTA.
|
Rs. 56,100/- Per month * (Starting pay in Level- 10)
Note: On successful commissioning, the pay in the Pay Matrix of the Officer Commissioned shall be fixed in the first cell of Level-10 and the period of training shall not be treated as commissioned service and arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period shall be paid to cadets.
Indian Army Officer SSC Allowances 2023
Let's look at the allowances and perks given to the shortlisted candidates under Indian Army SSC recruitment:
Qualification Grant
Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees are to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive (HQI). Order for HQI is yet to be issued by MoD.
Flying Allowance
The Army Aviators (Pilots) serving in the Army Aviation Corps are entitled to flying allowance as under:-
|
Rank
|
Level
|
Flying Allowance
|
Lieutenant and above
|
Level- 10 and above
|
Rs.25,000/- Per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix)
Other Allowances
The Indian Army will also give the below allowances:
|
Other Allowances
|
Amount
|
Dearness Allowance
|
Admissible at the same rates and under the same conditions as are applicable to civilian personnel from time to time.
|
Para Allowance
|
Rs. 10,500/- per month
|
Para Reserve Allowance
|
Rs. 26,25/- per month
|
Para Jump Instructor Allowance
|
Rs. 10,500/- per month
|
Project Allowance
|
Rs. 3,400/- per month
|
Special Forces Allowance
|
Rs. 25,000/- per month
|
Technical Allowance (Tier-I)
|
Rs. 3,000/- per month
|
Technical Allowance (Tier-II)
|
Rs. 4,500/- per month
Depending upon rank and area of posting, officers posted to Field Areas will be eligible for the following Field Area allowances and or Risk and hardship Allces payable as per MoD letter No.8(3)/ 2017/ D(Pay/Services) dated April 21, 2022:
|
Rank
|
Level
|
HAFA (per month)
|
Field Area Allowance (per month)
|
Modified Field Area Allowance (per month)
|
Lieutenant and above
|
Level-10 and above
|
Rs. 16,900/- R1H2
|
Rs. 10,500/- R2H2
|
Rs. 6,300/- 60% OF R2H2
High Altitude Allowance
|
Rank
|
Level
|
CAT-I (per month)
|
CAT-II (per month)
|
CAT-III (per month)
|
Lieutenant and above
|
Level-10 and above
|
Rs. 3,400/- R3H2
|
Rs. 5,300/- R3H1
|
Rs. 25,000/- R1H1
Siachen Allowance
Siachen's Allowance will be Rs. 42,500/- per month.
Uniform Allowance
Subsumed into the newly proposed Dress Allowance, i.e., Rs. 20,000/- per year.
Ration in Kind
In peace and field areas
Transport Allowance (TPTA)
|
Pay Level
|
Higher TPTA Cities (Per month)
|
Other Places (Per month)
|
Pay Level-10 and above
|
Rs. 7200/- + DA thereon
|
Rs. 3600/- + DA thereon
Note:
(i) Higher TPTA Cities (UA). Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Kolkata.
(ii) The allowance shall not be admissible to those service personnel who have been provided with the facility of Government transport.
(iii) Officers in Pay Level- 14 and above, who are entitled to use the official car, will have the option to avail official car facility or to draw the TPTA at the rate of Rs. 15,750/ + DA per month thereon.
(iv) The allowance will not be admissible for the calendar month(s) wholly covered by leave.
(v) Physically disabled service personnel will continue to be paid at a double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs. 2,250/- + DA per month.
Children Education Allowance
Rs. 2,250/- per month per child for two eldest surviving children only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th Classes.
(i) Reimbursement should be done just once a year, after the completion of the financial year (which for most schools coincides with the Academic year).
(ii) Certificate from the head of the institution where the ward of government employee studies should be sufficient for this purpose. The certificate should confirm that the child studied in the school during the previous academic year.
Note - In the case of allowances specific to Defence Forces, the rates of these allowances would be enhanced by 25% automatically each time the Dearness Allowance payable on the revised pay band goes up by 50% (GoI letter No. A27012/ 02/2017-Est.(AL) dated 16 Aug 2017).
Hostel Subsidy
Rs. 6750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving only. Hostel subsidy is admissible from Nursery to the 12th class.
Note - Please note that pay & allowances and rules/ provisions thereof are subject to revision from time to time.
Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF)
The Gentlemen/ Lady Cadets when in receipt of stipend are insured for ₹ One Cr as applicable to officers of the regular Army. Subscription at the rate of ₹ 10,000/- will have to be paid in advance on a monthly basis by Gentlemen/Lady Cadets to become members under the AGI Scheme as applicable to regular Indian Army Officers.
Indian Army SSC Promotion Criteria 2023
Let’s look at the promotion criteria under the Indian Army SSC recruitment 2023:
|
Rank
|
Promotion Criteria
|
Lieutenant
|
On Commission
|
Captain
|
On completion of 02 Yrs
|
Major
|
On completion of 06 Yrs
|
Lieutenant Colonel
|
On completion of 13 Yrs
|
Colonel (TS)
|
On completion of 26 Yrs
|
Colonel
|
On selection basis subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions
|
Brigadier
|
Major General
|
Lieutenant General /HAG Scale
|
HAG + Scale (*Admissible to 1/3rd of total strength of Lieutenant Generals)
|
VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant Gen (NFSG)
|
COAS
Indian Army SSC Training 2023
Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) up to the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria. under:-
|
Training
|
Branches/ Cadres/ Specialisations
|
Venue
|
Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
Duration
|
49 weeks
|
Cost of Training
|
The entire cost of training at OTA is at Government expense. In case the Lady/ Gentleman Cadet is withdrawn from the training academy due to reasons other than medical grounds or reasons not beyond his/ her control, he/ she will be liable to refund the cost of training @ Rs. 15055/- per week (as on 2022) and as notified from time to time (for the period of candidate’s stay at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai/Cadet Training Wing). The cost of training is borne by State and will be recovered from candidates withdrawing for personal reasons.
|
Award
|
Training at OTA is at government expense. All candidates who successfully complete pre-commission training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai will be awarded a ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies’ by the University of Madras.
The final allocation of Arms/Services will be made prior to the passing out of Lady/Gentleman cadets from OTA, Chennai, and will be at the sole discretion of Integrated HQ Ministry of Defence (Army) keeping in view the existing policy.