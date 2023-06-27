Indian Army Officer Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Training & Promotion Policy

Indian Army Officer Salary 2023: Check the Indian Army Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Officer's salary, pay scale, allowances, training, and promotion policy.

Indian Army SSC Officer Salary 2023

Indian Army Officer Salary 2023: Indian Army is conducting the online registration process for the enrolment in Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course scheduled to commence in April 2024 onwards at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Check Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Below are the important dates for Indian Army SSC  Recruitment 2023:

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023

Important Dates

Online Application Opening Date

Direct Link to Apply Online

June 20, 2023

Online Application Closing Date

July 19, 2023

Course Commencement

(Short  Service Commission  (Tech)  Men  62nd course and  Short Service  Commission  (Tech)  Women    33rd course )

April 2024 Batch

SSB Exam Date

September or October 2023 (Tentative)

Let’s look at the salary, pay scale, allowances, training, and promotion policy of an Indian Army SSC cadets in detail:

Indian Army Officer Pay Scale 2023

Let’s look at the pay scale under the Indian Army SSC recruitment 2023:

Rank

Level

Pay (In Rs.)

Lieutenant

Level-10

56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain

Level- 10B

61,300-1,93,900

Major

Level- 11

69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel

Level- 12A

1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel

Level- 13

1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier

Level -13A

1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General

Level- 14

1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale

Level- 15

1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale

Level- 16

2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG)

Level- 17

2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS

Level- 18

2,50,000/-(fixed)

Indian Army SSC Military Service Pay (MSP)

Let’s look at the amount of Military Service Pay (MSP) given to the Indian Army SSC officers:

Post

Military Service Pay (MSP)

To the Officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier

Rs. 15,500/- Per month fixed

Indian Army SSC Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training

Let’s look at the amount of stipend given to the Indian Army SSC officers:

Post

Stipend

Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academy i.e. during the training period at OTA.

Rs. 56,100/- Per month * (Starting pay in Level- 10)

Note: On successful commissioning, the pay in the Pay Matrix of the Officer Commissioned shall be fixed in the first cell of Level-10 and the period of training shall not be treated as commissioned service and arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period shall be paid to cadets.

Indian Army Officer SSC Allowances 2023

Let's look at the allowances and perks given to the shortlisted candidates under Indian Army SSC recruitment:

Qualification Grant 

Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees are to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive (HQI). Order for HQI is yet to be issued by MoD.

Flying Allowance

The Army Aviators (Pilots) serving in the Army Aviation Corps are entitled to flying allowance as under:-

Rank

Level

Flying Allowance

Lieutenant and above

Level- 10 and above

Rs.25,000/- Per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix)

Other Allowances 

The Indian Army will also give the below allowances:

Other Allowances

Amount

Dearness Allowance

Admissible at the same rates and under the same conditions as are applicable to civilian personnel from time to time.

Para Allowance

Rs. 10,500/- per month

Para Reserve Allowance

Rs. 26,25/- per month

 

Para Jump Instructor Allowance

Rs. 10,500/- per month

Project Allowance

Rs. 3,400/- per month

Special Forces Allowance

Rs. 25,000/- per month

Technical Allowance (Tier-I)

Rs. 3,000/- per month

Technical Allowance (Tier-II)

Rs. 4,500/- per month

Depending upon rank and area of posting, officers posted to Field Areas will be eligible for the following Field Area allowances and or Risk and hardship Allces payable as per MoD letter No.8(3)/ 2017/ D(Pay/Services) dated April 21, 2022:

Rank

Level

HAFA (per month)

Field Area Allowance (per month)

Modified Field Area Allowance (per month)

Lieutenant and above

Level-10 and above

Rs. 16,900/- R1H2

Rs. 10,500/- R2H2

Rs. 6,300/- 60% OF R2H2

High Altitude Allowance

Rank

Level

CAT-I (per month)

CAT-II (per month)

CAT-III (per month)

Lieutenant and above

Level-10 and above

Rs. 3,400/- R3H2

Rs. 5,300/- R3H1

Rs. 25,000/- R1H1

Siachen Allowance 

Siachen's Allowance will be Rs. 42,500/- per month.

Uniform Allowance

Subsumed into the newly proposed Dress Allowance, i.e., Rs. 20,000/- per year.

Ration in Kind

In peace and field areas

Transport Allowance (TPTA)

Pay Level

Higher TPTA Cities (Per month)

Other Places (Per month)

Pay Level-10 and above

Rs. 7200/- + DA thereon

Rs. 3600/- + DA thereon

Note:

(i) Higher TPTA Cities (UA). Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Kolkata.

(ii) The allowance shall not be admissible to those service personnel who have been provided with the facility of Government transport.

(iii) Officers in Pay Level- 14 and above, who are entitled to use the official car, will have the option to avail official car facility or to draw the TPTA at the rate of Rs. 15,750/ + DA per month thereon.

(iv) The allowance will not be admissible for the calendar month(s) wholly covered by leave.

(v) Physically disabled service personnel will continue to be paid at a double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs. 2,250/- + DA per month.

Children Education Allowance

Rs. 2,250/- per month per child for two eldest surviving children only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th Classes.

(i) Reimbursement should be done just once a year, after the completion of the financial year (which for most schools coincides with the Academic year).

(ii) Certificate from the head of the institution where the ward of government employee studies should be sufficient for this purpose. The certificate should confirm that the child studied in the school during the previous academic year.

Note - In the case of allowances specific to Defence Forces, the rates of these allowances would be enhanced by 25% automatically each time the Dearness Allowance payable on the revised pay band goes up by 50% (GoI letter No. A27012/ 02/2017-Est.(AL) dated 16 Aug 2017).

Hostel Subsidy 

Rs. 6750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving only. Hostel subsidy is admissible from Nursery to the 12th class.

Note - Please note that pay & allowances and rules/ provisions thereof are subject to revision from time to time.

Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF)

The Gentlemen/ Lady Cadets when in receipt of stipend are insured for ₹ One Cr as applicable to officers of the regular Army. Subscription at the rate of ₹ 10,000/- will have to be paid in advance on a monthly basis by Gentlemen/Lady Cadets to become members under the AGI Scheme as applicable to regular Indian Army Officers.

Indian Army SSC Promotion Criteria 2023

Let’s look at the promotion criteria under the Indian Army SSC recruitment 2023:

Rank

Promotion Criteria

Lieutenant

On Commission

Captain

On completion of 02 Yrs

Major

On completion of 06 Yrs

Lieutenant Colonel

On completion of 13 Yrs

Colonel (TS)

On completion of 26 Yrs

Colonel

On selection basis subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions

Brigadier

Major General

Lieutenant General /HAG Scale

HAG + Scale (*Admissible to 1/3rd of total strength of Lieutenant Generals)

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant Gen (NFSG)

COAS

Indian Army SSC Training 2023 

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) up to the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria. under:- 

Training

Branches/ Cadres/ Specialisations

Venue

Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Duration

49 weeks

Cost of Training

The entire cost of training at OTA is at Government expense. In case the Lady/ Gentleman Cadet is withdrawn from the training academy due to reasons other than medical grounds or reasons not beyond his/ her control, he/ she will be liable to refund the cost of training @ Rs. 15055/- per week (as on 2022) and as notified from time to time (for the period of candidate’s stay at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai/Cadet Training Wing). The cost of training is borne by State and will be recovered from candidates withdrawing for personal reasons.

Award

Training at OTA is at government expense. All candidates who successfully complete pre-commission training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai will be awarded a ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies’ by the University of Madras.

The final allocation of Arms/Services will be made prior to the passing out of Lady/Gentleman cadets from OTA, Chennai, and will be at the sole discretion of Integrated HQ Ministry of Defence (Army) keeping in view the existing policy.

FAQ

Q1. What is the salary of the SSC Technical Officers in the Indian Army?

The salary offered for the SSC Technical Officers in the Indian Army is in the range of Rs. 56100-177500/- (Level-10)

Q2. Are there any allowances provided under Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023?

Indian Army provides various allowances under SSC Tech Recruitment including Military Service Pay (MSP), field area allowances, para allowances, special forces allowances, and more. These allowances are provided as per the applicable rules and regulations

Q3. What is the training location under the Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023?

Indian Army Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course scheduled to commence in April 2024 onwards at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

