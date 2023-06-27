Indian Army Officer Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Training & Promotion Policy

Indian Army Officer Salary 2023: Indian Army is conducting the online registration process for the enrolment in Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course scheduled to commence in April 2024 onwards at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Check Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Below are the important dates for Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023:

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Opening Date Direct Link to Apply Online June 20, 2023 Online Application Closing Date July 19, 2023 Course Commencement (Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course ) April 2024 Batch SSB Exam Date September or October 2023 (Tentative)

Let’s look at the salary, pay scale, allowances, training, and promotion policy of an Indian Army SSC cadets in detail:

Indian Army Officer Pay Scale 2023

Let’s look at the pay scale under the Indian Army SSC recruitment 2023:

Rank Level Pay (In Rs.) Lieutenant Level-10 56,100 - 1,77,500 Captain Level- 10B 61,300-1,93,900 Major Level- 11 69,400-2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level- 12A 1,21,200-2,12,400 Colonel Level- 13 1,30,600-2,15,900 Brigadier Level -13A 1,39,600-2,17,600 Major General Level- 14 1,44,200-2,18,200 Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level- 15 1,82,200-2,24,100 Lieutenant General HAG +Scale Level- 16 2,05,400-2,24,400 VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level- 17 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level- 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Indian Army SSC Military Service Pay (MSP)

Let’s look at the amount of Military Service Pay (MSP) given to the Indian Army SSC officers:

Post Military Service Pay (MSP) To the Officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier Rs. 15,500/- Per month fixed

Indian Army SSC Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training

Let’s look at the amount of stipend given to the Indian Army SSC officers:

Post Stipend Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academy i.e. during the training period at OTA. Rs. 56,100/- Per month * (Starting pay in Level- 10)

Note: On successful commissioning, the pay in the Pay Matrix of the Officer Commissioned shall be fixed in the first cell of Level-10 and the period of training shall not be treated as commissioned service and arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period shall be paid to cadets.

Indian Army Officer SSC Allowances 2023

Let's look at the allowances and perks given to the shortlisted candidates under Indian Army SSC recruitment:

Qualification Grant

Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees are to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive (HQI). Order for HQI is yet to be issued by MoD.

Flying Allowance

The Army Aviators (Pilots) serving in the Army Aviation Corps are entitled to flying allowance as under:-

Rank Level Flying Allowance Lieutenant and above Level- 10 and above Rs.25,000/- Per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix)

Other Allowances

The Indian Army will also give the below allowances:

Other Allowances Amount Dearness Allowance Admissible at the same rates and under the same conditions as are applicable to civilian personnel from time to time. Para Allowance Rs. 10,500/- per month Para Reserve Allowance Rs. 26,25/- per month Para Jump Instructor Allowance Rs. 10,500/- per month Project Allowance Rs. 3,400/- per month Special Forces Allowance Rs. 25,000/- per month Technical Allowance (Tier-I) Rs. 3,000/- per month Technical Allowance (Tier-II) Rs. 4,500/- per month

Depending upon rank and area of posting, officers posted to Field Areas will be eligible for the following Field Area allowances and or Risk and hardship Allces payable as per MoD letter No.8(3)/ 2017/ D(Pay/Services) dated April 21, 2022:

Rank Level HAFA (per month) Field Area Allowance (per month) Modified Field Area Allowance (per month) Lieutenant and above Level-10 and above Rs. 16,900/- R1H2 Rs. 10,500/- R2H2 Rs. 6,300/- 60% OF R2H2

High Altitude Allowance

Rank Level CAT-I (per month) CAT-II (per month) CAT-III (per month) Lieutenant and above Level-10 and above Rs. 3,400/- R3H2 Rs. 5,300/- R3H1 Rs. 25,000/- R1H1

Siachen Allowance

Siachen's Allowance will be Rs. 42,500/- per month.

Uniform Allowance

Subsumed into the newly proposed Dress Allowance, i.e., Rs. 20,000/- per year.

Ration in Kind

In peace and field areas

Transport Allowance (TPTA)

Pay Level Higher TPTA Cities (Per month) Other Places (Per month) Pay Level-10 and above Rs. 7200/- + DA thereon Rs. 3600/- + DA thereon

Note:

(i) Higher TPTA Cities (UA). Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Kolkata.

(ii) The allowance shall not be admissible to those service personnel who have been provided with the facility of Government transport.

(iii) Officers in Pay Level- 14 and above, who are entitled to use the official car, will have the option to avail official car facility or to draw the TPTA at the rate of Rs. 15,750/ + DA per month thereon.

(iv) The allowance will not be admissible for the calendar month(s) wholly covered by leave.

(v) Physically disabled service personnel will continue to be paid at a double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs. 2,250/- + DA per month.

Children Education Allowance

Rs. 2,250/- per month per child for two eldest surviving children only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th Classes.

(i) Reimbursement should be done just once a year, after the completion of the financial year (which for most schools coincides with the Academic year).

(ii) Certificate from the head of the institution where the ward of government employee studies should be sufficient for this purpose. The certificate should confirm that the child studied in the school during the previous academic year.

Note - In the case of allowances specific to Defence Forces, the rates of these allowances would be enhanced by 25% automatically each time the Dearness Allowance payable on the revised pay band goes up by 50% (GoI letter No. A27012/ 02/2017-Est.(AL) dated 16 Aug 2017).

Hostel Subsidy

Rs. 6750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving only. Hostel subsidy is admissible from Nursery to the 12th class.

Note - Please note that pay & allowances and rules/ provisions thereof are subject to revision from time to time.

Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF)

The Gentlemen/ Lady Cadets when in receipt of stipend are insured for ₹ One Cr as applicable to officers of the regular Army. Subscription at the rate of ₹ 10,000/- will have to be paid in advance on a monthly basis by Gentlemen/Lady Cadets to become members under the AGI Scheme as applicable to regular Indian Army Officers.

Indian Army SSC Promotion Criteria 2023

Let’s look at the promotion criteria under the Indian Army SSC recruitment 2023:

Rank Promotion Criteria Lieutenant On Commission Captain On completion of 02 Yrs Major On completion of 06 Yrs Lieutenant Colonel On completion of 13 Yrs Colonel (TS) On completion of 26 Yrs Colonel On selection basis subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions Brigadier Major General Lieutenant General /HAG Scale HAG + Scale (*Admissible to 1/3rd of total strength of Lieutenant Generals) VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant Gen (NFSG) COAS

Indian Army SSC Training 2023

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) up to the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria. under:-

Training Branches/ Cadres/ Specialisations Venue Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Duration 49 weeks Cost of Training The entire cost of training at OTA is at Government expense. In case the Lady/ Gentleman Cadet is withdrawn from the training academy due to reasons other than medical grounds or reasons not beyond his/ her control, he/ she will be liable to refund the cost of training @ Rs. 15055/- per week (as on 2022) and as notified from time to time (for the period of candidate’s stay at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai/Cadet Training Wing). The cost of training is borne by State and will be recovered from candidates withdrawing for personal reasons. Award Training at OTA is at government expense. All candidates who successfully complete pre-commission training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai will be awarded a ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies’ by the University of Madras.

The final allocation of Arms/Services will be made prior to the passing out of Lady/Gentleman cadets from OTA, Chennai, and will be at the sole discretion of Integrated HQ Ministry of Defence (Army) keeping in view the existing policy.