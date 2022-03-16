Indian Coast Guard 2022 Previous Years Cut-off Marks for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

ICG 2022 Previous Year Cut off: The Indian Coast Guard will be conducting the ICG Stage I Written Exam 2022 in March 2022 for male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts (02/2022 Batch). Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Candidates will have to appear for the Stage I Written Exam to proceed for further stages. Indian Coast Guard 2022 Stage I Admit Card & Exam Dates have been released. ICG Stage I Admit Card 2022 will be available for download through the candidate's login only 72 to 48 hours before the date of the exam. ICG Stage I Written Exam 2022 will include questions from Maths, Science, English, Reasoning, GK, Physics, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering in section-wise exam pattern as per the post applied for. The ICG Admit Card 2022 is expected to release soon in March 2022 (Tentative). In this article, we have shared Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts Previous Year Cut-off Marks (01/2022 Batch & 02/2021 Batch).

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Important Dates

ICG 2022 Event Important Dates Online Application Start Date 4th January 2022 (11 am) Online Application Last Date 14th January 2022 (5 pm) ICG Stage I Admit Card 2022 15th March 2022 (72 to 48 hours before the Exam) ICG Stage I Written Exam (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik Mid/End March 2022 ICG Stage I Result Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam ICG Stage II Physical Fitness Test Mid/End May 2022 ICG Stage III & IV (Final Medicals & Training at INS Chilka) Navik GD and Yantrik Early August 2022 ICG Stage III & IV (Final Medicals & Training at INS Chilka) Navik DB Early October 2022

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Exam Pattern

The selection process in the ICG 2022 comprises Stage-I, II, III & IV. Stage I includes a written test as per the post applied for in the exam. Below we have shared the detailed exam pattern of Stage I for the Navik (DB), Navik (GD), Yantrik (Electrical), Yantrik (Electronics), Yantrik (Mechanical) posts including the name of exams, details of the exams, passing marks, and subject-wise allocation of questions.

Stage I Written Exam Details (Post Wise)

Post Applied Written Test Passing Marks Remarks Navik (DB) Section I 30 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27 (SC/ST) Navik (GD) Section I + II 30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST) Passing in Section I and II separately is compulsory Yantrik (Electrical) Section I + III 30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST) Passing in Section I and III separately is compulsory Yantrik (Electronics) Section I + IV 30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST) Passing in Section I and IV separately is compulsory Yantrik (Mechanical) Section I + V 30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST) Passing in Section I and V separately is compulsory

Stage I Written Exam Details (Section Wise)

Name of Exam Details of Exam Subject wise Allocation of Questions Passing Marks Syllabus Section I Maximum Marks (60) Time (45 mins) Total Number of Questions (60) Maths (20) Science (10) English (15) Reasoning (10) GK (5) 30 (UR/EWS/OBC) 27 (SC/ST) Class 10th Section II Maximum Marks (50) Time (30 mins) Total Number of Questions (50) Maths (25) Physics (25) 20 (UR/EWS/OBC) 17 (SC/ST) Class 12th Maths & Physics Section III Maximum Marks (50) Time (30 mins) Total Number of Questions (50) Electrical Engineering (50) 20 (UR/EWS/OBC) 17 (SC/ST) Diploma Level Electrical Engineering Section IV Maximum Marks (50) Time (30 mins) Total Number of Questions (50) Electronics Engineering (50) 20 (UR/EWS/OBC) 17 (SC/ST) Diploma Level Electronics Engineering Section V Maximum Marks (50) Time (30 mins) Total Number of Questions (50) Mechanical Engineering (50) 20 (UR/EWS/OBC) 17 (SC/ST) Diploma Level Mechanical Engineering

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Previous Year Cut-off Marks

ICG Navik GD/DB & Yantrik Cut off 2021 (01/2022 Batch)

Post/Category UR (Gen) OBC SC ST EWS Navik GD 75 62-71 66 66 70 Navik DB 51 49 47 45 47 Yantrik 76 to 81

ICG Navik GD/DB & Yantrik Cut off 2021 (02/2021 Batch)

Post/Category UR (Gen) OBC SC ST EWS Navik GD 67 62 60 53 55 Navik DB 42 39 35 33 35 Yantrik 55 to 60

