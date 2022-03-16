JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Previous Years Cut-off Marks for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

ICG Stage I Admit Card & Exam Dates Released. Check Indian Coast Guard 2022 Previous Year Cut-off Marks for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts.

Created On: Mar 16, 2022 14:36 IST
Indian Coast Guard 2022 Previous Year Cut-off Marks for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts
Indian Coast Guard 2022 Previous Year Cut-off Marks for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

ICG 2022 Previous Year Cut off: The Indian Coast Guard will be conducting the ICG Stage I Written Exam 2022 in March 2022 for male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts (02/2022 Batch). Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Candidates will have to appear for the Stage I Written Exam to proceed for further stages. Indian Coast Guard 2022 Stage I Admit Card & Exam Dates have been released. ICG Stage I Admit Card 2022 will be available for download through the candidate's login only 72 to 48 hours before the date of the exam. ICG Stage I Written Exam 2022 will include questions from Maths, Science, English, Reasoning, GK, Physics, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering in section-wise exam pattern as per the post applied for. The ICG Admit Card 2022 is expected to release soon in March 2022 (Tentative). In this article, we have shared Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts Previous Year Cut-off Marks (01/2022 Batch & 02/2021 Batch).

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Important Dates

ICG 2022 Event

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date

4th January 2022 (11 am)

Online Application Last Date

14th January 2022 (5 pm)

ICG Stage I Admit Card 2022

15th March 2022 (72 to 48 hours before the Exam)

ICG Stage I Written Exam (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik

Mid/End March 2022

ICG Stage I Result

Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam

ICG Stage II Physical Fitness Test

Mid/End May 2022

ICG Stage III & IV (Final Medicals & Training at INS Chilka) Navik GD and Yantrik

Early August 2022

ICG Stage III & IV (Final Medicals & Training at INS Chilka) Navik DB

Early October 2022

 

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Related Links

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Syllabus Detailed Section-wise for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Detailed Eligibility Criteria for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Training & Medical Standards for Navik DB & GD and Yantrik

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Exam Pattern

The selection process in the ICG 2022 comprises Stage-I, II, III & IV. Stage I includes a written test as per the post applied for in the exam. Below we have shared the detailed exam pattern of Stage I for the Navik (DB), Navik (GD), Yantrik (Electrical), Yantrik (Electronics), Yantrik (Mechanical) posts including the name of exams, details of the exams, passing marks, and subject-wise allocation of questions.

Stage I Written Exam Details (Post Wise)

Post Applied

Written Test

Passing Marks

Remarks

Navik (DB)

Section I

30 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27 (SC/ST)

 

Navik (GD)

Section I + II

30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST)

Passing in Section I and II separately is compulsory

Yantrik (Electrical)

Section I + III

30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST)

Passing in Section I and III separately is compulsory

Yantrik (Electronics)

Section I + IV

30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST)

Passing in Section I and IV separately is compulsory

Yantrik (Mechanical)

Section I + V

30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST)

Passing in Section I and V separately is compulsory

Stage I Written Exam Details (Section Wise)

Name of Exam

Details of Exam

Subject wise Allocation of Questions

Passing Marks

Syllabus

Section I

Maximum Marks (60)

Time (45 mins)

Total Number of Questions (60)

Maths (20)

Science (10)

English (15)

Reasoning (10)

GK (5)

30 (UR/EWS/OBC)

27 (SC/ST)

Class 10th

Section II

Maximum Marks (50)

Time (30 mins)

Total Number of Questions (50)

Maths (25)

Physics (25)

 

20 (UR/EWS/OBC)

17 (SC/ST)

Class 12th Maths & Physics

Section III

Maximum Marks (50)

Time (30 mins)

Total Number of Questions (50)

Electrical Engineering (50)

20 (UR/EWS/OBC)

17 (SC/ST)

Diploma Level Electrical Engineering

Section IV

Maximum Marks (50)

Time (30 mins)

Total Number of Questions (50)

Electronics Engineering (50)

20 (UR/EWS/OBC)

17 (SC/ST)

Diploma Level Electronics Engineering

Section V

Maximum Marks (50)

Time (30 mins)

Total Number of Questions (50)

Mechanical Engineering (50)

20 (UR/EWS/OBC)

17 (SC/ST)

Diploma Level Mechanical Engineering

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Previous Year Cut-off Marks

ICG Navik GD/DB & Yantrik Cut off 2021 (01/2022 Batch)

Post/Category

UR (Gen)

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Navik GD

75

62-71

66

66

70

Navik DB

51

49

47

45

47

Yantrik

76 to 81

ICG Navik GD/DB & Yantrik Cut off 2021 (02/2021 Batch)

Post/Category

UR (Gen)

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Navik GD

67

62

60

53

55

Navik DB

42

39

35

33

35

Yantrik

55 to 60

ICG Navik DB GD Yantrik 2022 Apply Online (Applications Closed)

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2022 Navik DB GD Yantrik

Take Free Online Coast Guard 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.