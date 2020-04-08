IOCL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Assistant Officer Posts @iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited application for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website of IOCL www.iocl.com on or before 06 May 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 07 April 2020

Last date for online application: 06 May 2020

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Vacancy Details:

Assistant Officer

Pay:

Rs. 40,000/-per month

Educational Qualification for IOCL Assistant Officer Posts:

Graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks (relaxed to 50% for candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwBD categories) and have passed the CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate (or equivalent qualification from CA/CMA institute)

Minimum three years of relevant experience in finance function as on 31st March 2020. Experience gained after passing of CA Intermediate /CMA Intermediate results shall only be considered. Relevant field includes experience in the field(s) of Finance/ Accounts/ Taxation/ Cost Accounting/ Auditing etc. The articled training /practical training which are integrated to the curriculum of respective institution shall not be considered as valid experience for this purpose.

Age Limit:

30 Years

IOCL Assistant Officer Selection Process:

Selection will be done on the basis of percentage of marks of CA Intermediate /CMA Intermediate (or equivalent qualification from CA/CMA institute.Shortlisted candidates will be called for Personal Interview (PI) and Group Discussion/Group Task (GD/GT.

How to apply for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Assistant Officer Jobs 2020

Interested candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria shall have to apply ONLINE at www.iocl.com from 7th April to 06 May 2020.

Application Fee:

No Fee

IOCL Assistant Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

IOCL Assistant Officer Online Application