ISC Class 12 Political Science Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 Political Science Paper Analysis 2023: The Political Science paper of the secondary ISC Class 12 of the CISCE board was held today and students have many thoughts. Check the ISC Class 12 Political Science exam paper analysis here.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The 2023 exam season has begun. One of the leading school boards of India, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the higher secondary Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Political Science exam 2023 today, March 15. Political Science is a key subject in the ISC Class 12 humanities stream. It’s a scoring subject, so students tend to take it lightly. But Pol. Science can make or break your score. The ISC exam is often lengthy and tricky.

The reactions of students to today’s exam were as anticipated. Some students are elated after giving the Political Science paper and expect good marks, while a few found it lengthy and confusing. Whatever the case, the ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam is now over, and it’s time for the analysis. Check the detailed ISC Class 12 Political Science exam review and analysis along with the question paper here. Stay tuned as we update all the necessary details related to the ISC Class 12 Political Science paper 2023.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website https://cisce.org Class 12 Exam ISC Subject Political Science Date March 15, 2023 Time 2 PM to 5 PM Difficulty level Moderate

ISC Class 12 Political Science Paper Review 2023

The ISC Class 12 political science exam was moderate in the difficulty level as per both students and teachers. The questions were balanced with a mix of and to easy, lengthy and tough questions. Keep checking here as we bring you the latest details of the 2023 ISC Political Science exam.

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

Check here the ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023 which a scheduled for May or June (tentatively). The links will be updated as soon as the CISCE board releases the official results.

ISC Class 12 Result 2023

