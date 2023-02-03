ISRO IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023, 100 Posts, Walk In Interview, Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) has announced the ISRO Recruitment 2023 for the posts of for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice. Candidates can visit the official website of IPRC www.iprc.gov.in

IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the Indian Space Research Organisation Propulsion Complex (IPRC) for the posts of Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice. Candidates can refer to the official website of IPRC i.e., www.iprc.gov.in for the official notification.

The Walk-In-Interview is scheduled on 11th February 2023 for the 100 vacancies announced by IPRC. Candidates are required to report to IPRC Mahendragiri for the Walk-In-Interview. The interviews are scheduled to be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM.

On the Nagercoil-Tirunelveli National Highway, near to Kavalkinaru Junction, 22 kilometers from Nagercoil, is where you'll find IPRC, Mahendragiri. Kavalkinaru Junction is situated approximately 500 meters from IPRC, Mahendragiri.

Notably the applications will only be received in offline mode through the walk-in interview as per the schedule.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Overview

Post Number of Vacancies Technician Apprentice 44 Graduate Apprentice (Engineering) 41 Graduate Apprentice (Non-Engineering) 15

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Candidates should check the eligibility criteria before going for the Walk-In-Interview. The eligibility criteria for IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 has been shared below.

IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Post Qualification Maximum age limit for the graduate Engineering apprentice Diploma in Relevant Engineering or Technology Maximum age limit for Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice Graduate Degree in Relevant Engineering/Technology/Degree Arts/Science/Commerce/Library Science/ Library & Information Science Maximum age limit for Technician apprentice Bachelor’s Degree i.e., B. A, B.Sc or B.Com

Age Limit

Post Age Limit Maximum age limit for the graduate Engineering apprentice 35 years Maximum age limit for Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice 28 years Maximum age limit for Technician apprentice 35 years

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks they have secured in the qualifying examination. Candidates who are found to have entered wrong information will be disqualified. For the CGPA to be converted into percentage it will be multiplied by 9.5