ISRO IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023, 100 Posts, Walk In Interview, Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) has announced the ISRO Recruitment 2023 for the posts of for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice. Candidates can visit the official website of IPRC www.iprc.gov.in

IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the Indian Space Research Organisation Propulsion Complex (IPRC) for the posts of Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice. Candidates can refer to the official website of IPRC i.e., www.iprc.gov.in for the official notification.

The Walk-In-Interview is scheduled on 11th February 2023 for the 100 vacancies announced by IPRC. Candidates are required to report to IPRC Mahendragiri for the Walk-In-Interview. The interviews are scheduled to be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM. 

On the Nagercoil-Tirunelveli National Highway, near to Kavalkinaru Junction, 22 kilometers from Nagercoil, is where you'll find IPRC, Mahendragiri. Kavalkinaru Junction is situated approximately 500 meters from IPRC, Mahendragiri.

Notably the applications will only be received in offline mode through the walk-in interview as per the schedule.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Overview

Post

Number of Vacancies

Technician Apprentice

44

Graduate Apprentice (Engineering)

41

Graduate Apprentice (Non-Engineering)

15

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Candidates should check the eligibility criteria before going for the Walk-In-Interview. The eligibility criteria for IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 has been shared below.

IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Post

Qualification

Maximum age limit for the graduate Engineering apprentice 

Diploma in Relevant Engineering or Technology

Maximum age limit for Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice

Graduate Degree in Relevant Engineering/Technology/Degree Arts/Science/Commerce/Library Science/ Library & Information Science

Maximum age limit for Technician apprentice

Bachelor’s Degree i.e., B. A, B.Sc or B.Com

 

Age Limit

Post

Age Limit

Maximum age limit for the graduate Engineering apprentice 

35 years

Maximum age limit for Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice

28 years

Maximum age limit for Technician apprentice

35 years

 

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks they have secured in the qualifying examination. Candidates who are found to have entered wrong information will be disqualified. For the CGPA to be converted into percentage it will be multiplied by 9.5

FAQ

What is the interview date of the IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

The Walk-In-interview will be conducted on the 11th of February 2023 at the IPRC Mahendragiri.

How many vacancies have been announced under IPRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

A total of 100 vacancies have been announced by IPRC for posts of Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice.
