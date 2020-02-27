ITBP Constable Tradesman 2017-20 Exam Postponed, New Dates to be announced soon

ITBP Constable Tradesman 2017-20 Exam: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released a notice regarding the cancellation of ITBP Constable Tradesman 2017-20 Exam. According to the ITBP Official Notice, The written test for ITBP Constable Tradesman 2017-20 is postponed due to administrative reasons.

All those candidates who were going to appear in ITBP Constable Tradesman 2017-20 Exam this year are hereby informed that the fresh dates for written test will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates may contact to the ITBP Recruitment Helpline Nos011-24369482/24369483 on working days for any assistance.

Earlier, ITBP Constable Tradesman 2017-20 Exam was scheduled to be held on 1 March 2020. It is expected that the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will release new admit cards along with the fresh dates. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of ITBP.i.e.recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in.

Highlights:

Online Application Start Date: 8 August 2017

Last date for online application for ITBP Recruitment 2017: 7 September 2017

Last Date For Fee Payment for ITBP Recruitment 2017: 07 September 2017

Last Date For Complete Form for ITBP Recruitment 2017: 07 September 2017

PET/ PST Exam Date for ITBP Recruitment 2017: December 2019

Admit Card for ITBP Recruitment 2017: November 2019

Exam Date: 01 March 2020 (Cancelled)

New Date of Exam: to announce soon

