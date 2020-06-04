KSP SI Result 2020 Out @ksp.gov.in, Check KSRP SI, PSI & RSI Provisional Selection List Here

KSP SI Result 2020: Karnataka State Police Board (KSP) has released the provisional list for SI, PSI & RSI Exam 2010-20. Candidates who appeared in KSP SI, PSI & RSI Exam 2019-20 can check the provisional list on the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP SI Exam 2020 was held on 16 February 2020 at various exam centres to all candidates who had qualified in the endurance test and physical standard test for recruitment to the post of Special Inspector (KSRP) (Men) Non-Hyderabad Karnataka including In-Service was intimated while the exam for KSP Armed Reserve Sub Inspector (CAR-DAR) (Men) Non-Hyderabad was conducted on 19 January 2020.

Further, The Karnataka Police has again released the revised result for KSP SI Civil NHK (Men& Women) due to the cancellation of the candidature of three candidates. In order to fill up three posts the board has uploaded the final list under the final decision of the Hon'ble Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal/Hon’able High Court of Karnataka.

Candidates can check the respective provisional list below. This list is subject to the outcome of the results in the medical examination to be held by a Medical Board constituted as per the rules.

KSP SI Result 2020

KSP PSI Civil Result 2020

KSP Armed RSI CAR DAR Result 2020

Official Website

