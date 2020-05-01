LSAT India Question Paper 2020: Download Previous Year Question Papers of LSAT India

LSAT India Question Paper 2020: Pearson VUE conducts the LSAT India exam for candidates aspiring for admission to its associated colleges. Candidates appearing for the Law School Admission Test can prepare for the exam by solving previous year question papers of LSAT India. Solving LSAT India previous year question papers will form a crucial part in candidates’ preparation as it will provide them with insight to the entrance exam. Candidates solving the question papers of LSAT India will have a prior knowledge about the question pattern, type of questions, level of difficulty of the exam, etc. The article below contains the links to download previous year question papers of LSAT India exam. In addition to this, candidates can also find details of the exam pattern and question paper pattern in the article below.

LSAT India 2020 Exam Pattern

Before attempting to solve LSAT India Previous year question papers, candidates must familiarize themselves with the exam pattern of LSAT India 2020. The LSAT India 2020 exam pattern will allow the candidates to solve the question papers in a time-efficient manner and will also help them understand the marking scheme and other aspects involved. Details of the exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 are provided below.

Particulars Description Mode of exam Pencil-and-paper based, Responses to be recorded in scannable answer sheets provided. LSAT India 2020 Exam Duration 2 hours 55 minutes Number of Questions 115 Number of Questions (Section-wise) 22 - 24 questions per section (Approx.) Question Type Multiple-choice with one correct answer from 4/5 options LSAT India 2020 Marking scheme No negative marking Scoring pattern of LSAT India 2020 As scaled score between 420 and 480along with a score band and percentile rank

LSAT India 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The previous year question papers of LSAT India will also help the candidates to know about the question paper pattern. The question paper pattern of LSAT India 2020 will allow the candidates to simulate exam-day like conditions while solving the LSAT India question papers. The LSAT India question paper comprises of 5 sections. Also, each sections of LSAT India 2020 will be time bound which will allow the candidates to practice as such while answering the question papers. Candidates must know that they will only be able to answer questions from the sections for which they are being timed and not multiple sections at once. Details about LSAT India question paper pattern 2020 is provided for the candidates below.

LSAT India 2020 Question Paper Pattern

Sections Number of questions (Approx.) Allotted Time Analytical Reasoning 23 35 minutes Variable 23 35 minutes 1st Logical Reasoning 22 35 minutes 2nd Logical Reasoning 23 35 minutes Reading Comprehension 24 35 minutes Total 115 2 hours 55 minutes

LSAT India Previous Year Question Papers

Practising previous year question papers of LSAT India is an important part of the preparation strategy. Candidates who solve LSAT India previous year question papers will not only get to know about the exam pattern and level of difficulty, type of questions asked etc but will also provide them with a qualitative review of their preparation. LSAT India 2020 will comprise questions from a number of topics. Practising LSAT India Question Papers will allow the candidates to make list of the topics that they are confident along with mapping out topics they would be required to work on. This will allow the candidates to finesse their preparation before the actual exam. Candidates can find links to LSAT India question papers below from where they can download and practise the same free of cost.