MBOSE Result 2023 Class 12: Check Science, Commerce, Voc Result by Roll Number

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced that the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 will be released on May 9th, 2023, for all 12th class streams - Science, Commerce, and Vocational. Students will be able to check their results on the official website of the Meghalaya Board at megresult.nic.in or meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com by using their roll number. The official notice also stated that the result booklet has been discontinued since 2014 and can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website. The MBOSE HSSLC exams for all streams were conducted from March 15 to 30, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. In this article, we have listed out the various ways in which you can check MBOSE Result 2023 for Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams using Roll Number.

Official Links to Check MBOSE HSSLC Results 2023

Credentials Required to Check Meghalaya HSSLC 2023 Result

To check the Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2023, candidates should have the following details ready:

Roll Number (as given in the Admit Card/ Hall Ticket)

How to get Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023 Online with Roll Number? Step 1: Go to the result websites of MBOSE Step 2: From the Home Page, go to the HSSLC Result Link 2023. Step 3: New window will open up asking for your Roll Number as your login credential. Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and enter the correct captcha code Step 5: Download the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 and save it for future reference.

How to Check MBOSE Class 12 Results 2023 through SMS? Step 1: On the SMS application in your mobile phone, Step 2: Create a new SMS Step 3: Type the following: For MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Science, type MBOSE12S(space)ROLL NUMBER

For MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Commerce, type MBOSE12C(space)ROLL NUMBER Step 4: Send the SMS to 56263 Step 5: Wait to receive your MBOSE Class 12 Result 2023 on the same mobile number.

How to Check Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 through Jagran Josh? Step 1: Visit meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com. Step 2: Enter your MBOSE Roll Number. Step 3: Submit and your result will open up on a new page. Step 4: Download and Save the Result for future reference.

Details Given in Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023