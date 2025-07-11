Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

MGSU Result 2024 OUT at mgsubikaner.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

MGSU Result 2024 OUT: Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 11, 2025, 18:30 IST
Get the Direct Link to Download MGSU Result 2024 PDF here.
Get the Direct Link to Download MGSU Result 2024 PDF here.

MGSU Result 2024: Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), formerly University of Bikaner (UOB) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams. Maharaja Ganga Singh University Result 2024 has been released online on the official website- mgsubikaner.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bikaner University result 2024 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Also Check,

MGSU Result 2025 [Latest Result]

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2024

As per the latest update, Maharaja Ganga Singh University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MGSU results on the official website of the University- mgsubikaner.ac.in.

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Result 2024

Click here

Steps to Check MGSU Results 2024

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Bikaner results 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website- mgsubikaner.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’ 

Step 3: Fill in all the required details, enter captcha, and click on ‘Proceed for Result’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Bikaner University Results 2024

Check here the direct link for Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2024 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

LLB I Year Exam 2024

Click here

LLB II Year Exam 2024

Click here

LLB III Year Exam 2024

Click here

MCom (Final) ABST Exam 2024

Click here

MCom (Previous) ABST Exam 2024

Click here

MA (Final) Geography Exam 2024

Click here

MA (Previous) Geography Exam 2024

Click here

MA (Final) Mathematics Exam 2024

Click here

MCom (Final) Business Management Exam 2024

Click here
MCom (Final) Business Administration Exam 2024 Click here
BFA Part II Exam 2024 Click here
BFA Part III Exam 2024 Click here

BFA Part IV Exam 2024

Click here

MSc Biotechnology Final Year

Click here

MSc Botany Final Year

Click here

MSc Chemistry Final Year

 Click here

MSc Geology Final Year

 Click here

MSc Physics Final Year

Click here

MSc Chemistry Final Year

 Click here

BA Part II

 Click here

BA Part III

 Click here

BCom Part II

 Click here

BCom Part III

 Click here

BSc Part II

 Click here

BSc Part III

 Click here

MSc Chemistry 3rd Semester

Click here

MSc Computer Science 3rd Semester

Click here

MSc Botony 3rd Semester

 Click here

MSc Physics 3rd Semester

 Click here

MA Mathematics 3rd Semester

 Click here

BCom 1st Semester

 Click here

BA 1st Semester

 Click here

BSc 1st Semester

 Click here

BBA 1st Semester

 Click here

BCA 1st Semester

 Click here

BFA 1st Semester

 Click here

MSc Chemistry 1st Semester

 Click here

MSc Computer Science 1st Semester

 Click here

MSc Botony 1st Semester

 Click here

MSc Physics 1st Semester

 Click here

MA Mathematics 1st Semester

 Click here

Highlights of Maharaja Ganga Singh University

Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), formerly University of Bikaner (UOB), is located in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2003. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University has faculties of science, commerce and management, arts, social sciences, law and education..

Maharaja Ganga Singh University: Highlights

University Name

Maharaja Ganga Singh University 

Established

2003

Location

Bikaner, Rajasthan

MGSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Also Check;

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How do I check my Maharaja Ganga Singh University result 2024?
    +
    The Maharaja Ganga Singh University result 2024 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Maharaja Ganga Singh University results on this page.
  • How do I check my Maharaja Ganga Singh University result 2024?
    +
    The Maharaja Ganga Singh University result 2024 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Maharaja Ganga Singh University results on this page.
  • Is MGSU Result 2024 Declared for BCom 1st semester?
    +
    Yes, MGSU has released the results of BCom 1st semester on its official website. The MGSU result 2024 has been released by the Controller of Examination.
  • Is MGSU Result 2024 Declared for BCom 1st semester?
    +
    Yes, MGSU has released the results of BCom 1st semester on its official website. The MGSU result 2024 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News