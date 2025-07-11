MGSU Result 2024 OUT at mgsubikaner.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

MGSU Result 2024: Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), formerly University of Bikaner (UOB) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams. Maharaja Ganga Singh University Result 2024 has been released online on the official website- mgsubikaner.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bikaner University result 2024 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2024
As per the latest update, Maharaja Ganga Singh University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MGSU results on the official website of the University- mgsubikaner.ac.in.
|
Maharaja Ganga Singh University Result 2024
Steps to Check MGSU Results 2024
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Bikaner results 2024.
Step 1: Visit the official website- mgsubikaner.ac.in.
Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Fill in all the required details, enter captcha, and click on ‘Proceed for Result’.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Proceed’.
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Bikaner University Results 2024
Check here the direct link for Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2024 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
LLB I Year Exam 2024
|
LLB II Year Exam 2024
|
LLB III Year Exam 2024
|
MCom (Final) ABST Exam 2024
|
MCom (Previous) ABST Exam 2024
|
MA (Final) Geography Exam 2024
|
MA (Previous) Geography Exam 2024
|
MA (Final) Mathematics Exam 2024
|
MCom (Final) Business Management Exam 2024
|MCom (Final) Business Administration Exam 2024
|Click here
|BFA Part II Exam 2024
|Click here
|BFA Part III Exam 2024
|Click here
|
BFA Part IV Exam 2024
|
MSc Biotechnology Final Year
|
MSc Botany Final Year
|
MSc Chemistry Final Year
|Click here
|
MSc Geology Final Year
|Click here
|
MSc Physics Final Year
|
MSc Chemistry Final Year
|Click here
|
BA Part II
|Click here
|
BA Part III
|Click here
|
BCom Part II
|Click here
|
BCom Part III
|Click here
|
BSc Part II
|Click here
|
BSc Part III
|Click here
|
MSc Chemistry 3rd Semester
|
MSc Computer Science 3rd Semester
|
MSc Botony 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
MSc Physics 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
MA Mathematics 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
BCom 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BA 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BSc 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BBA 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BCA 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BFA 1st Semester
|Click here
|
MSc Chemistry 1st Semester
|Click here
|
MSc Computer Science 1st Semester
|Click here
|
MSc Botony 1st Semester
|Click here
|
MSc Physics 1st Semester
|Click here
|
MA Mathematics 1st Semester
|Click here
Highlights of Maharaja Ganga Singh University
Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), formerly University of Bikaner (UOB), is located in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2003. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The University has faculties of science, commerce and management, arts, social sciences, law and education..
|
Maharaja Ganga Singh University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Maharaja Ganga Singh University
|
Established
|
2003
|
Location
|
Bikaner, Rajasthan
|
MGSU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
