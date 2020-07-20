MHT CET Law 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is conducting MHT CET Law 2020 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate law courses in the state. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law is conducted for screening candidates vying for admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in colleges of the state. MHT CET Law is conducted annually for admission to more than 25,000 seats in the law colleges of the state. Candidates will be required to appear for MHT CET Law 2020 in the online mode. A state-level entrance exam, MHT CET Law 2020 offers seats in some of the most prestigious law colleges in the country. Candidates who qualify in MHT CET Law 2020 will be eligible to attend the centralised selection process conducted by SCETC Maharashtra. Based on their rank in the merit list and their preferences, candidates who qualify MHT CET Law 2020 will be allotted seats. For complete information about MHT CET Law 2020, including registration, admit card, entrance exam, result, selection process, etc., candidates are advised to read the article below.

MHT CET Law 2020 - Overview

Candidates preparing for MHT CET Law 2020 must be aware of all the details related to the entrance test, a brief overview of which is provided in the table below.

Particulars Details Examination MHT CET Law (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law) Conducting body State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra Level of Examination State-level Courses offered 3-Year LLB, 5-Year LLB Mode of Exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Medium of Exam English and Marathi

MHT CET Law 2020 Important Dates

The MHT CET Law 2020 conducting body is responsible for deciding the dates of all the important events for the 3-Year as well as 5-Year LLB entrance test. Candidates must note that MHT CET Law 2020 important dates for the two undergraduate law entrance tests are different. The list of important dates for MHT CET Law 2020 are provided below.

Events Dates 5-Year LLB 3-Year LLB MHT CET Law 2020 Notification 4th December 2019 4th December 2019 MHT CET Law 2020 Registration Starts 21st January 2020 19th March 2020 End of MHT CET Law Registration 2020 8th June 2020 June 8, 2020 Release of MHT CET Law 2020 Admit card To be notified To be notified MH CET Law 2020 exam To be notified To be notified MHT CET Law Result 2020 Declaration To be notified To be notified MHT CET Law 2020 Selection Process To be notified To be notified

MHT CET Law 2020 - Details

Candidates can find details about MHT CET Law 2020 described below. The details of MHT CET Law 2020 will provide insight to all the exam and admission related necessities and events.

MHT CET Law 2020 Eligibility Criteria

The conducting body has defined the MHT CET Law eligibility criteria for both the 3-Year and the 5-Year LLB programmes. Candidates seeking admission to law courses through MHT CET Law 2020 must ensure that they fill the required eligibility criteria which has been described below.

Candidate appearing in MHT CET Law 2020 for 5-Year LLB are required to have completed Intermediate or any equivalent exam from any recognized board or university.

Candidates who have completed their Senior Secondary or first-degree certificate through distance education or correspondence are also eligible for 5-Year MHT CET Law 2020, provided they have acquired basic qualification.

For candidates seeking admission to 3-Year LLB through MHT CET Law 2020, a degree in 10+2+3 patternin any discipline from a recognized university is mandatory.

MH CET law eligibility criteria 2020 - 3-year LLB

Candidates who have complete their degree from the open university, recognized by UGC are also eligible for MHT CET Law 2020.

In addition to fulfilling above eligibility criteria for MHT CET Law 2020, candidates from different categories are also required to have obtained a minimum aggregate of marks in the qualifying examination, the details of which are given below.

Category Minimum Aggregate General candidates belonging to Maharashtra (as per domicile certificate) 45% SC/ST candidates from Maharashtra 40% VJ / DT / NT(A) / NT / O.B.C./ S.B.C. Category from Maharashtra. 42% Candidates from other states (All category) 45%

MHT CET Law 2020 Registration

The registration process for MHT CET Law 2020 has been conducted by SCETC in the online mode. Candidates were required to complete the registration process for MHT CET Law 2020 in the online mode itself. It is important for candidates to have completed all the steps of MHT CET Law 2020 registration, including filling the details in the application form, uploading digital copies of required documents and paying the registration fee. The conducting body will consider only those candidates who have successfully completed the registration process and their application form is complete in all aspects.

MHT CET Law 2020 Admit Card

The conducting body will issue admit card of MHT CET Law 2020 for candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance test. The MHT CET Law 2020 admit cards for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses will be released separately. The admit card of MHT CET Law 2020 will be released in the online mode. Candidates will be required to download the MHT CET Law 2020 admit card by visiting their registration portal on the official website ad entering their registration credentials. Candidates must also carefully preserve the MHT CET Law admit card 2020 as it is required in the later stages of admission process as well.

MHT CET Law 2020 Syllabus

The syllabus of MHT CET Law 2020 is crucial for candidates appearing in the entrance test. Candidates must be familiar with the MHT CET Law syllabus 2020 as it will help them to have an idea about the range of topics from questions will be asked in the exam. Moreover, MHT CET Law 2020 syllabus will also help the candidates build a definitive preparation strategy for the exam.

MHT CET Law 2020 Mock Test

The conducting body has also provided MHT CET Law mock test 2020 for the 3-Year as well as 5-Year LLB entrance test. Candidates must practice the MHT CET Law 2020 mock tests to understand how to take an online exam. Also, mock test of MHT CET Law 2020 will provide the candidates with a sense of time management which is very much required on the actual exam day. Candidates will also be able to understand how the questions will be asked in the entrance by attempting MHT CET Law 2020 mock test.

MHT CET Law 2020 Exam Pattern

The cexam pattern of MHT CET Law 2020 has been prescribed by the conducting body. The MHT CET Law 2020 exam pattern is the same for the 3-Year as well as 5-Year LLB entrance test. Candidates will be required to attempt 150 questions in 120 minutes as per the MHT CET Law exam pattern 2020. While there is no negative marking, every correct answer will fetch +1 mark , every incorrect answer/unanswered question will fetch 0 marks.

MHT CET Law 2020 Result

The SCETC will release the result of MHT CET Law 2020 in the online mode. Candidates who appear in the undergraduate law entrance test will be required to download their MHT CET Law result 2020 by visiting the official website and entering their registration credentials. MHT CET Law 2020 result will be released as rank card which will contain the merit score obtained, merit rank (category rank and overall rank) obtained by the candidate along with his/her qualifying status. MHT CET Law result 2020 will be released for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses separately. Candidates who will qualify the entrance test will be included in the MHT CET Law 2020 result merit list and they will be eligible to participate in the selection process for admission.

MHT CET Law 2020 Selection Process

Post the declaration of the results for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB course, candidates who are found eligible according to the merit list will be required to participate in the MHT CET Law selection process 2020. The MHT CET Law 2020 selection process consists of candidates requiring to participate in the online counselling and seat allotment by the authorities. Seats will be allotted to he candidates during the selection process of MHT CET Law 2020 on the basis of order of merit or merit rank cum preference as well as availability of seats. Candidates who are allotted seats in the MHT CET Law 2020 selection process will be required to visit the allotted college and complete the admission formalities.