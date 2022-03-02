MPHC Personal Assistant Exam Date 2022 OUT @mphc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Date & Exam Pattern Here

MPHC Personal Assistant Exam Date 2022: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the exam date for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant. The candidates who applied for MP High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2022 Exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website of MPHC.i.e. mphc.gov.in.

According to the notice, MP High Court Personal Assistant Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 09 April 2022 (Saturday) at Jabalpur, Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior. The admit card for the same will be uploaded on 30 March 2022 (Evening) on the official website. The candidates will be able to download MPHC PA Admit Card using their Registration Number and Date of Birth, from the official website of MP High Court (mphc.gov.in), once released. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

MPHC Personal Assistant Exam Pattern

The written test will have two papers. i.e. Paper A and Paper B which will be of 100 objective types MCQs of 100 Marks. Paper A will have questions from Basic GK, including MP State, English Grammar, General Computer knowledge while the questions in Paper B will have from English-Shorthand. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains. The main exam will be of 100 marks on English Stenography Dictation of 400 words.

Candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates will be able to download MPHC Personal Assistant Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MPHC Personal Assistant Exam Date 2022?