MPPEB DAHET Result 2021 Declared @peb.mp.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

MPPEB DAHET Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the final result of the Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test (DAHET) 2021 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the MPPEB DAHET 2021 can download their results through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB DAHET Exam was held on 26 November 2021 in two shifts. i.e. Morning (9.00 AM to 11.00 AM) and Afternoon (3.00 PM to 5.00 PM). The candidates can download MPPEB DAHET Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MPPEB DAHET Result 2021?

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘MPPEB DAHET Result 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the search button. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download MPPEB DAHET Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 311 vacancies through Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test-2021 (DAHET). The online application for the aforesaid exam was started on 6 October 2021 and ended on 20 October 2021. The candidates can directly download MPPEB DAHET Result 2021 by clicking on the above link and get their Roll Number & Centre Details.

Download MPPEB DAHET Result 2021

MP DAHET 2021 Counselling

It is expected that the board will release the notification for Counselling Round. All qualified candidates are required to appear for the MP DAHET 2021 Counselling Round on the scheduled date and time. The candidates will have to bring their required documents on the allotted date and time.

