MPSC Prelims 2020 Postponed for Subordinate Services & Engineering Services Exam, Check Details Here

MPSC Exam 2020 Dates for Subordinate Services & Engineering Services have been postponed by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). All candidates who applied for MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam Advt No. 05/2020 and Engineering Service Prelims Exam 2020 Advt No: 06/2020 can check new dates on the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission has postponed the exams till further notice. All candidates are advised to check on the official websites of MPSC for latest updates.

This is the second time, the commission has postponed the engineering exam. Initially, MPSC Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on 1 November 2020 which was postponed till 1 November 2020 while the MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2020 is postponed the fourth time.

Initially, MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on 3 May 2020 which was postponed till 10 May 2020, then it was changed to 11 October 2020. Then, the commission had revised it till 22 November 2020.

As of now, the commission has not disclosed the MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2020 and MPSC Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2020 dates. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1023 vacancies through MPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020 and MPSC Subordinate Services Exam 2020 out of which 217 vacancies will be recruited through Engineering Service Prelims Exam 2020 and 806 will be recruited through MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2020.

Download MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims 2020 Exam Date Notice

Download MPSC Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2020 Date Notice

Official Website

Latest Government Jobs:

UKSSSC Group C LT Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Notification out, 1431 Vacancies Notified @sssc.uk.gov.in

Released - Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Notification Released @joinindianarmy.nic.in for Course Commencing April 2021, 199 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online