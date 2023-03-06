MPSC SI Interview Date 2023 Out For Sub-Inspector Group B Post: Check Details Schedule

Maharashtra PSC has released the interview schedule for the post of Sub Inspector on its official website- mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Sub Inspector Interview Schedule 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Sub Inspector on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the post of Sub-Inspector Group B Post from 17 March 2023 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020-Police Sub-Inspector post can download the detailed interview schedule from the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the MPSC Sub Inspector Interview Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPSC Sub Inspector Interview Schedule 2023





As per the short notice released, the interview for the Sub Inspector posts under Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B posts will be conducted on 17/23/24 March 2023.

Candidates appeared in the various round of the selection process for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020-Police Sub-Inspector are able to appear in the phase II i.e. interview round.

You can download the MPSC Sub Inspector Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: MPSC Sub Inspector Interview Schedule 2023