NDA Held 140th Course Convocation Ceremony for 2015 Batch Cadets: Check Highlights of National Defence Academy Passing Out Parade

NDA Held 140th Course Convocation Ceremony for 2015 Batch Cadets: National Defence Academy held the convocation ceremony of the 140th course (2015) NDA Batch at the Premier Defence Institute in Pune, Maharashtra on 28th May 2021. Total 215 cadets have been conferred a degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Amongst these, 48 cadets were in the Science stream, 93 in the Computer Science stream, and 74 in the Arts stream. An official also said that “The B.Tech stream, comprising of 44 Naval and 52 Air Force cadets, got three-year course completion certificates. They will be given their degrees on completion of one-year training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad."

Highlights of Passing Out Parade of 140th NDA Batch

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, was the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade Ceremony of the 140th batch of the National Defence Academy (NDA) held on 29th May 2021. This is the third time where the Passing Out Parade was held under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. Admiral Karambir Singh reviewed the parade, addressed the passing out cadets and gave awards to the outstanding cadets from the course.

Maharashtra: National Defence Academy holds passing out parade of 140th course.



Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh was also present. pic.twitter.com/AdsuuJYV42 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh, also did the push-ups with the young recruits of Spring Term 2021:

Maharashtra: During a visit to the National Defence Academy in Pune, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh did push ups with the cadets there. The Navy chief will be reviewing the passing out parade there tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1PXdpYjEXJ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Degrees Received by Cadets at NDA Convocation Ceremony

The shortlisted candidates for the three services viz, Army, Navy and Air Force are given preliminary training both academic and physical for a period of 3 years at the National Defence Academy which is an Inter-Service Institution. The training during the first two and half years is common to the cadets of three wings. All the cadets on passing out will be awarded degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University Delhi as under:

Cadets Degrees Army Cadets B.Sc/ B.Sc (Computer)/ B.A Naval Cadets B. Tech Degree Air Force Cadets B. Tech Degree/ B.Sc/B.Sc (Computer) Note: All the cadets undergoing B.Sc/B.SC(Computer)/BA Degree programme shall be awarded the degree on the successful completion of Academics, Physical and Service Training at NDA. All the cadets undergoing B Tech programme shall be awarded the B.Tech degree on the subsequent Pre Commissioning Training Academies/ Institutions/ Ships/ Air Craft. The selected candidates of the Naval Academy will be given preliminary training both academic and physical, for a period of 04 years at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. The cadets of 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme will be awarded a B. Tech Degree on successful completion of training.

AFTER TRAINING PERIOD

ARMY CADETS On passing out from the National Defence Academy, Army Cadets go to the Indian Military Academy, Dehra Dun, Naval Cadets to Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force cadetsand Ground Duty-Non Tech streams to Air Force Academy, Hyderabad and Air Force cadets of Ground Duty–Tech stream to Air Force Technical College, Bengaluru. At the I.M.A. Army Cadets are known as Gentlemen Cadets and are given strenuous military training for a period of one year aimed at turning them into officer capable of leading infantry Subunits. On successful completion of training Gentlemen Cadets are granted Permanent Commission in the rank of Lt subject to being medically fit in "SHAPE" one. NAVAL CADETS The Naval cadets are selected for the Executive Branch of the Navy, on passing out from the National Defence Academy and are given further training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala for a period of one year on successful completion of which they are promoted to the rank of Sub Lieutenants. Selected candidates for the Naval Academy under (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) will be inducted as Cadets for four year B.Tech course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering (for Executive Branch), Mechanical Engineering (for Engineering Branch including Naval Architect specialization) or Electronics & Communication Engineering (for Electrical Branch) as per Naval requirements. On completion of the course, B. Tech Degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). AIR FORCE CADETS Air Force Cadets receive flying training for a period of 1½ years. However, at the end of 1 year of training they are given provisional Commission in the rank of Flying Officer. After successful completion of further training of six months they are absorbed as permanent commissioned officers on probation for a period of one year. Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS Air Force Ground Duties Branch Cadets receive stream wise specialist training for a period of one year. At the end of one year of training they are given provisional commission in the rank of Flying Officer. Subsequently, they are absorbed as permanent commissioned officers on probation of one year. Check Indian Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal Training Details

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy is being made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.